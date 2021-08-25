Actress Letitia Wright has been injured on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel's hit 2018 film. Thankfully, even though Wright is currently hospitalized, the injuries are minor. The film's headquarters for the shoot is in Atlanta, though the accident occurred overnight while filming in Boston. A stunt rig was the cause of the accident, which is a tool that uses a pulley to make actors appear as if they are floating, flying, or performing an action that will appear harmful in the final edited product.

An individual at Variety was able to speak with a representative from Marvel, who said the following:

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Image via Marvel

KEEP READING: 'Black Panther 2': Ryan Coogler Says Writing Without Chadwick Boseman Is "The Hardest Thing I've Had to Do in My Professional Life"

The studio has also reported that this incident won't affect the shooting schedule. While that is good to hear, it's even better to find out that Wright's injuries are minor and a quick recovery is expected. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already been beleaguered with tragedy, with the most prominent the tragic passing of icon Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler and the folks at Marvel are still pushing ahead and making a film that he would have been proud of, which is a great way to honor the late actor.

Aside from Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to see the return of Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. Michaela Coel, the star and visionary behind HBO's I May Destroy You has been cast in an unknown role, while Dominique Thorne will appear as Riri Williams/Ironheart, prior to her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote the first film, are both returning to pen the sequel. Filming is currently underway, with the Boston shoot taking place at MIT.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Keep Reading: Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here's What's Next in Phase Four and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

'Clickbait' Ending Explained: What Happened to Nick (and Why) Plus a few other questions that need answering.

Read Next