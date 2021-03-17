The 'Breeders' star is as curious as you are about Ryan Coogler's sequel, saying "All I know is that I'm in it."

Martin Freeman, who played Everett K. Ross in Black Panther, has previously confirmed that he'd be returning for Ryan Coogler's sequel, but that was long before the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman that left the entire industry and the world at large reeling last August. The English actor has now addressed his co-star's passing and reaffirmed his commitment to the MCU in a new interview with Collider's Christina Radish, who spoke to Freeman in advance of the Season 2 premiere of Breeders, which returns to FX on Monday, March 22.

"Yeah, I am doing the second Black Panther. I'm going to be speaking to Ryan Coogler soon about what shape that's going to look like. I have no idea about the script [so] I don't know what's going to happen," said Freeman.

Asked whether he could have ever imagined a world in which he'd be making Black Panther II without Boseman, Freeman admitted the unfathomable idea was beyond his comprehension.

"Just before Chadwick died, if my memory serves correctly, the script had gone in. They had the script and they were working on the script, and then Chadwick died, and [I] sort of immediately thought, "Oh, okay, I could see a world where there's no Black Panther then, because how can you do a Black Panther without Black Panther?" So, I still don't know what that's going to look like. And no, obviously, before Chad died, the idea of doing it without him would have been a stupid idea. It would have been crazy. It was very shocking, and still is very, very strange, that he is not here. So, I'm as curious as you are to see what that will look like and I find out quite soon. All I know is that I'm in it."

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther 2': Ryan Coogler Says Writing Without Chadwick Boseman Is "The Hardest Thing I've Had to Do in My Professional Life"

Freeman played CIA agent Everett K. Ross, who risked his life to protect Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) during Erik Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) mission to extract Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) from federal custody. He recovers by the end of the film and remotely pilots a jet while shooting down planes carrying stolen vibranium weapons.

"I do like playing Everett Ross. I think he's fun to play," said Freeman, "but I have literally no idea, what [the sequel] is going to look like." Writer-director Coogler has already gone on record saying that Boseman's iconic role of T'Challa will not be recast. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta has reportedly been cast as a villain in Black Panther II, which is slated to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

As for Breeders, the FX comedy Freeman co-created with Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell, the first season was well-liked by TV critics, boasting an 83 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Freeman and Daisy Haggard play a couple struggling with parenthood, and the show is partially based on Freeman's own experience as a parent. Michael McKean recurred as Freeman's estranged father-in-law in Season 1, and the first two episodes of Season 2 will be directed by Ben Palmer, who helmed four of the 10 episodes that comprised Season 1. The series has its fans, so check it out if you've yet to give it a chance.

[Christina Radish contributed to this report.]

KEEP READING: First Trailer for FX's 'Breeders' Suggests That Parenting Might Be Kind of Hard

Share Share Tweet Email

Kevin Smith and Director Malcolm Ingram on 'Clerk' and Why Small-Town New Jersey Stories Are Timeless The filmmaker also updates us on 'Clerks 3' and 'Mallrats 2'.