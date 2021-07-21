The star of HBO's acclaimed series 'I May Destroy You' is one of two newcomers to the cast along with Tenoch Huerta from 'Narcos: Mexico.'

Michaela Coel, who earned three Emmy nominations for her stunning work on the powerful and provocative HBO series I May Destroy You, has joined the cast of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Coogler is writing and directing the Marvel sequel, which is bringing back Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o as well as Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman, while Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Florence Kasumba are all expected to return as well.

Variety broke the latest Wakanda Forever news, though the trade didn't provide any details regarding Coel's character, so let the speculation begin! Regardless of the role, Coel is one of only two new additions to the sequel along with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta, who is expected to play Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther 2': Winston Duke Confirms Return of M'Baku in Marvel's "Really Special" Sequel

In addition to receiving three Emmy nominations for her individual contributions to I May Destroy You, the show was nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. IMDY finds Coel playing a writer in London who must grapple with the trauma of rape, and critics showered the show with effusive praise for the thoughtful way in which it approaches that sensitive subject. Coel previously starred in Chewing Gum as well as an acclaimed episode of Black Mirror, and she also appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Black Panther grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and was the first superhero film to ever earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Wakanda Forever has already started shooting at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, and the Kevin Feige-produced sequel will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

KEEP READING: 'I May Destroy You' Review: Michaela Coel Shines in a Timely, Crackling HBO Drama

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Trailer Asks You to Face Your Demons Theo James stars as Vesemir, the monster-hunting mentor of Geralt.

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1813 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider