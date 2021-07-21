Michaela Coel, who earned three Emmy nominations for her stunning work on the powerful and provocative HBO series I May Destroy You, has joined the cast of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Coogler is writing and directing the Marvel sequel, which is bringing back Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o as well as Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman, while Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Florence Kasumba are all expected to return as well.
Variety broke the latest Wakanda Forever news, though the trade didn't provide any details regarding Coel's character, so let the speculation begin! Regardless of the role, Coel is one of only two new additions to the sequel along with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta, who is expected to play Namor the Sub-Mariner.
In addition to receiving three Emmy nominations for her individual contributions to I May Destroy You, the show was nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. IMDY finds Coel playing a writer in London who must grapple with the trauma of rape, and critics showered the show with effusive praise for the thoughtful way in which it approaches that sensitive subject. Coel previously starred in Chewing Gum as well as an acclaimed episode of Black Mirror, and she also appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Black Panther grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and was the first superhero film to ever earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Wakanda Forever has already started shooting at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, and the Kevin Feige-produced sequel will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.
