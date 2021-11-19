As we’ve been patiently awaiting the arrival of more news regarding Letitia Wright’s recovery process and the returning production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Deadline reports that production has officially been put on ice until 2022. Wright was injured on the set of the sequel using a stunt rig while filming in Boston last summer. When the incident was first announced, it appeared as though her injuries were minor, however, it is clear now that this was not the case. Among other things, the actress is recovering from a concussion and a shoulder fracture.

Earlier today, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Nate Moore sent a note to those in the cast and crew working hard on the film to inform them about the hiatus. The note can be read in full below:

As we wind down for the holidays, we wanted to send a note of thanks and appreciation for the hard work of our entire cast and crew, as well as an update on timing. First and foremost, this project is exceptional and something we know audiences are eager to see. We could not be any more excited to complete this film and share it with the world next year. Thank you for everything you’ve done to get us to this place. Unfortunately, we’ve not gotten here without a few setbacks. Running a production of this scale in the midst of a pandemic is not an easy task, and you have remained diligent and professional throughout. In addition, as you are all aware, Letitia had a frightening accident on our set during a stunt back in August. It was a reminder of the importance of safety at all times in our work, which we know you understand and are committed to. What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects. It has been a painful process and Letitia has been home recovering with her doctors and the support of family. We’ve adjusted our production schedule so she has the time she needs to heal, but there’s only so much we can do without Shuri! We also want to thank Letitia for everything she’s doing to get back to the set – we know how much she loves this role, how tough it’s been for her to be away, and how hard she’s working to recover as quickly as she safely can. We are eagerly awaiting her return and we know we will all come back stronger together. Please be on the lookout for more information on your specific return-to-work date. As of now, we’re on schedule to resume filming – with Letitia – in January 2022. We are all focused on finishing the movie with excellence, honoring the memory of our dear brother Chadwick in the process. We are thrilled to share Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the world, confident that the challenges that we have overcome together as a team will make the film even more impactful. Please take care of yourselves and enjoy the holidays. -Kevin, Louis & Nate

The note mentions that “there’s only so much we can do without Shuri!” referring to Wright’s character. Following the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa aka Black Panther, it has been rumored that Wright’s Shuri would step into more of a leading role in the upcoming Black Panther sequel and this note seems to somewhat confirm that. The news also came recently that Disney would be pushing back the release date for the film from July 8, 2022 to November 11, 2022, which makes sense amid Wright’s injuries and the pause on production.

While we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Wakanda, we are happy to wait until Wright makes a full recovery and we wish her the best in her healing process. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

