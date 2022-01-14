Last November it was announced that production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had been halted in order to give the film’s star Letitia Wright, who suffered an injury during a stunt for the film, time to recover. Now, thanks to a report from the BBC, it seems production has resumed.

Wright is returning to film the sequel after being injured almost five months ago. At the time that the injury was first being reported, it was said that the star had only received minor injuries. However, it was later revealed by a spokesperson for Marvel that Wright had sustained "a critical shoulder fracture and a concussion with severe side effects". Production continued on the film without Wright up to November, with the decision then being made to halt production until Wright was healthy enough to return to set.

A spokesperson for Wright confirmed the film resuming production in a statement to BBC News, saying simply: "Filming resumed this month as planned and we're on schedule."

Wright plays Shuri, the Princess of Wakanda, and has previously played supporting roles in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Now it is expected that Wright will a larger role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played her character’s older brother and the original Black Panther. Outside of the Marvel movies, Wright has starred in Steve McQueen's TV anthology Small Axe, Black Mirror, and will be starring in the upcoming film Death on the Nile, based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name.

Along with Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to see Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett all reprise their roles in the MCU. The film will also see the debut of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, aka the superhero Ironheart, ahead of her Disney+ show. It will also see Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) and Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) joining the cast in currently unspecified roles. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film, and is being written by Coogler with Joe Robert Cole, who wrote the first film as a pair as well.

The film is due to be released on November 11.

