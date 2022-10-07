Michaela Coel has revealed her upcoming role will be the latest queer character to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has been discussing the importance of taking on that responsibility.

Coel is joining the blockbuster superhero franchise at an auspicious time whilst in the midst of a career high following the immense success and accolades garnered from her passion project I May Destroy You. It also helped fulfil a wish, having been an unsuccessful auditionee for Ryan Coogler's original Black Panther film while studying drama at Guildhall in London. Speaking with Vogue, Coel, who will take on the role of Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a captain and fight instructor in the Wakandan military force, the Dora Milaje, revealed that her character's sexuality was the main motivation for joining the MCU.

“That sold me on the role, the fact that my character’s queer,” Coel says. “I thought: I like that, I want to show that to Ghana. [Black Panther] is about representation on a very mainstream platform, about the magic of Africa, the magic of the people, our ancestors."

Image via Marvel Studios

Born and raised in East London, she comes from Ghanaian heritage thanks to her parents, who are both Ghanaian nationals. The parliament of Ghana is currently assessing new legislation that will bring in highly oppressive, anti-LGBTQ+ laws in addition to the anti-gay laws which have been in place back to the colonial era of the country.

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s fine, it’s just politics.’ But I don’t think it is just politics when it affects how people get to live their daily lives,” Coel said. “That’s why it felt important for me to step in and do that role because I know just by my being Ghanaian, Ghanaians will come.”

Coel joins fellow newcomers Dominqiue Thorne and Tenoch Huerta in an ensemble that includes returning cast members Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett. Coel spoke of how the entire cast stuck together to make the film a triumph in the shadow of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the eponymous star of the first Black Panther film.

“It felt like the entire cast was processing grief,” said Coel. “There was a sense that we have to bring this baby home in the name of Chadwick. I thought to myself, I’m rolling up my sleeves and I’m getting in. I don’t need to be front and center, I’m here to support.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release in theaters on November 11, 2022.