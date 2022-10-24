Today, Essence magazine that, much like all of us, they’ve bought their one-way ticket to Wakanda and are excited to check out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In order to hype readers up, they have shared that their November/December print issue will feature none other than the Wakanda Queen herself, Angela Bassett. The magazine also revealed the cover of the upcoming issue, which goes comic-book style in order to celebrate the blockbuster’s origins.

The cover and spread celebrate Bassett’s career, which has taken her to all sorts of places. Across her 40+ years in the movie industry, the Academy Award nominee has played music superstar Tina Turner, activist Betty Shabazz, and a slate of characters that range from doctors to police officers to immortal witches. During the interview, Bassett talks about balancing money and passion projects, having to deal with over a year of no work coming in, and, of course, returning to the Marvel Studios sequel.

When talking about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Basset revealed that, as she sees it, the movie has to balance two major elements: “There are these two things that we were dealing with: the loss of our leader and trying to meet the expectations of an audience. The mantle is monumental, but it’s not so heavy that we can’t accomplish what we all gathered together to do.”

The Essence interview with Bassett is strikingly honest, and the actor also talks openly about money, landing small and big parts, and made a shocking revelation: After playing one of the most iconic roles of her career – Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It – what should have become a turning point evolved into a world of anxiety:

“That’s perhaps when I thought, ‘Okay, I’ve made it’—but then the phone didn’t ring for a year and a half after that. ‘You were number one. How do you remain number one?’ It’s not always possible. Interest in our stories ebbs and flows over time, and not always are women like me, darkened by the sun, cast as the lead. So you have to look for other opportunities, where you can have a voice and make your mark and say something.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see Queen Ramonda dealing with the death of her son, T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) while also staying strong for her family and the people of Wakanda. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, and Michaela Coel.

The Marvel blockbuster premieres in theaters on November 11.

You can check out the stunning Essence covers below:

