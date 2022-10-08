As fans await the highly-awaited sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official Disney Parks Twitter account has revealed that fan-favorite character M'Baku is coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. The tweet reads:

"WAKANDA FOREVER! M’Baku will soon make his journey to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for what else is coming to Avengers Campus in celebration of @theblackpanther #WakandaForever 💜

Alongside the announcement, the tweet also showcased a video that features M'Baku himself walking into frame he poses and smirks at the camera. Portrayed by actor Winston Duke in the films, M'Baku has remained one of the most beloved characters in the MCU after his debut in Black Panther in 2018 as leader of the Jabari tribe who attempts to dethrone T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, before eventually befriending him. The character is set to return in the new film later this year, although details of his role in the film remain a mystery.

With confirmation that M'Baku is coming to Avengers Campus, the tweet hints at more announcements coming soon. With the release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaching closer, it would not surprise many if more characters from the film came to the park to help promote its release. The reveal follows an earlier announcement from this year's D23 Expo, which showcased Hulk, as he was depicted in Avengers: Endgame, arriving at Avengers Campus as well. More information and announcements are likely to be revealed in the near future.

Image via Disney Parks

In what could be one of the MCU's most emotionally poignant films in recent years, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released next month on November 11 and will serve as a tribute to the late Boseman after his tragic passing. The film will also introduce several new characters to the MCU, such as Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne.

Following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which ends off Marvel Studios' film slate for this year, other upcoming Marvel films include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels. Alongside the MCU's cinematic slate, fans can also look out for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which debuts on the streaming service sometime later this year during the holiday season. Meanwhile, fans can be sure to catch up on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with new episodes every Thursday, and Werewolf by Night, a new special. Both are now streaming on Disney+.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever releases exclusively in theaters on November 11, with tickets officially now on sale. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming Marvel film below.