Black Panther star Letitia Wright has revealed how the late Chadwick Boseman's memory encouraged the cast and crew of the film's sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to go ahead. Real-life hero Boseman, who portrayed the film's titular hero T'Challa, passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. In the run-up to Marvel's upcoming release, Wright explained how the late actor played a critical role in convincing director Ryan Coogler to continue with the franchise.

“It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother," she said during a conversation on The Playlist Podcast Network. "It was something I was battling for months. The confidence that Ryan felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me." Wright, who plays fan-favorite Shuri in the film, added that the movie honors her on-screen brother in a "beautiful way."

The decision not to recast Boseman's character was one that was made early on. A recent clip of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showcased at the D23 Expo shows Queen Ramonda, portrayed by Angela Bassett, mourning the loss of Wakanda's king. In a statement powerful enough to make your hairs stand to attention, she announces: "The king is dead. The Black Panther is gone. They have lost their protector."

An official teaser for the film, which was shared in July, shows the nation struggling to come to terms with the loss of its leader. Meanwhile, Shuri, M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje claw to protect their nation from external powers in light of T'Challa's death. King of Atlantis Namor (Tenoch Huerta) will also have his moment in the light as he prepares his city of Atlantis for war.

Whilst it is clear that Wakanda's grief will be a central theme for the film, the biggest question around the project is who will don the panther suit next. A blink-so-fast-you-could-miss-it snippet of a new panther unleashing their claws is teased at the very end of the trailer but in true Marvel fashion, little other information was given. Alongside Wright, Bassett, Gurira, and Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Michaela Coel, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman and Dominique Thorne will all star in the Marvel epic.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. A teaser for the upcoming film can be seen here: