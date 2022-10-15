Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer Ruth E. Carter has revealed how the franchise's late titular hero Chadwick Boseman has been honored through the inclusion of white outfits in the upcoming sequel. Globally lauded as a real-life hero, Boseman died tragically two years ago, following a battle with colon cancer.

The Academy-Award-winning costume creator, who also helmed the costume designs in the original film, has explained the significance behind the decision. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter said in an interview with Variety. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we chose white because it connects us to Chadwick, to T’Challa.”

Audiences are given a glimpse into Carter's genius during the trailer for the hotly-anticipated Marvel epic. In the opening sequence Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright) lead a legion of Wakanda's citizens through the streets, all dressed in white. In true striking cinematography, Shuri is seen cradling the Black Panther mask - a distinct color contrast to the ocean of white behind her.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther 2': Release Date, Trailers, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About 'Wakanda Forever'

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast and crew have been clear about their intention to honor the late hero as a new - and currently unknown - character carries his legacy in the panther suit forwards. The movie's director Ryan Coogler previously opened up on how he came close to walking away from filmmaking altogether after struggling with Boseman's death. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said: "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business. I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot." However, it was the late award-winning star's personal devotion to the character that inevitably led him to push ahead with the film.

Although finer plotline details have been stowed safely away in the metaphorical Marvel vault, teasers for the project have not been shy in revealing T'Challa's death will be a central focus. What is currently clear is that Wakanda will undoubtedly mourn the loss of its King but T'Challa's death inevitably leaves the country vulnerable to a series of threats, this includes Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his underwater kingdom Talocan. With the film's release slowly drawing closer, it won't be long before MCU fans can finally witness Boseman's legacy celebrated in full-theatrical glory.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11. You can check out the official trailer here: