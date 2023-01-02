Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.

The digital release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows Disney's recent trend of debuting Marvel Studios films on its streaming service shortly after their theatrical run, but before the physical media debut. Despite its streaming debut only a few weeks away, no official Blu-ray release date for the film has been revealed yet, but with its debut on Disney+ just around the corner, an official announcement will likely soon follow.

It wasn't long ago when fans stepped back into the powerful kingdom of Wakanda when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in theaters in November 2022 to positive reviews from both fans and critics. Earning an 84% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% verified audience rating, many praised the flick for its epic action sequences, acting, and emotionally gripping story. Still playing in theaters after almost two months, the film has so far earned $440 million at the domestic box office with an $820 million worldwide total, signifying another hit for Marvel, despite falling short of the first movie's $1.382 billion haul.

Following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios kicks off Phase Five this February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will feature the titular heroes in a journey into the Quantum Realm, where they meet Kang the Conqueror, the newest threat to the MCU. Other upcoming films from Marvel Studios this year include Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 on May 5 and The Marvels on July 28.

Alongside the release of several prominent films, Marvel Studios will continue to expand its franchise on Disney+ with several streaming shows such as Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, and Echo, alongside the release of Ironheart, who recently made her MCU debut in Wakanda Forever, played by Dominique Thorne. With 2023 off to a fresh start, the year is already shaping to be the next big step for the beloved long-running franchise.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters and will be available to stream on Disney+ on January 20. Check out Collider's interview with director Ryan Coogler below: