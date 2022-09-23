As fans wait for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features the film's cast alongside a detailed look at Namor's costume that he will be wearing in the movie.

The first cover, revealed via Empire Magazine's website, features Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, at the center crossing her arms in the traditional salute from Wakanda. To Shuri's left, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), the Queen of Wakanda, can be seen with all the characters standing against a purple and blue backdrop. To Shuri's right, fans can see a brand-new look at Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, who can be seen wearing a Mesoamerican-inspired headpiece featuring large blue and green feathers alongside a beautifully striking blue and golden pattern. The film's depiction of Namor will feature the character as the ruler of Talocan, an underwater civilization based on the mythical Aztec paradise. The new interpretation of the character will depart from his traditional Atlantean origins in the comics. Still, with the popularity of Aquaman, the change could help differentiate the two characters for a mainstream audience.

The second cover revealed by Empire features a closer look at Namor's headpiece, which is depicted with golden Mesoamerican-inspired patterns against an underwater backdrop. The headdress appears ordained with feathers featuring a collage of the film's behind-the-scenes images and various locations in which the upcoming movie will take place. While the covers don't offer additional information about the film, Empire's upcoming issue will likely offer some new insight when it hits shelves on September 29.

With the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the titular character, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honor the legacy of his groundbreaking performance in what could be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most emotionally poignant films since Avengers: Endgame. While little information is known about the film, with some exciting visuals alongside the long-awaited introduction of Namor to the MCU, fans won't have to wait too long to return to Wakanda when the film debuts this November.

Following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which ends off Marvel Studios' film slate for this year, upcoming Marvel films include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Blade.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released exclusively in theaters on November 11. Check out the official covers for Empire Magazine and the film's official trailer below:

Image via Empire Magazine