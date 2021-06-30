Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially started filming at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, as revealed by Marvel's Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige to Variety, with director Ryan Coogler calling action on what's poised to be a hugely emotional and bittersweet superhero blockbuster.

Coogler also wrote the script, with Feige confirming that all of the major players from the first installment will be returning. Obviously, Wakanda Forever will be missing its leading man following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman last year from colon cancer, but the cast and crew will be determined to craft a follow-up that both expands the Black Panther mythos while also paying tribute to the life and legacy of the T'Challa actor.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther' TV Series: Danai Gurira to Reprise Role as Okoye on Disney+

Lupita Nyong'o and Martin Freeman confirmed their involvement a while ago, but Feige's comments would appear to indicate that Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, recent Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier guest star Florence Kasumba are all signed to reprise their respective roles, with the only new addition announced so far Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta, who many are speculating may have been cast as Namor the Sub-Mariner.

A number of major Hollywood productions have moved out of Georgia due to controversial voting laws, but Coogler outlined his decision to keep the Black Panther sequel in the state. Cameras are now rolling just over a year shy of the movie's release date, and Wakanda Forever has some massive expectations to live up to.

The opener was a genuine cultural phenomenon that hauled in over $1.3 billion at the box office to go down in the history books as the first superhero film to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and it ultimately walked away with three prizes for Costume Design, Original Score and Production Design from a total of seven nods.

It's also the twelfth highest-grossing movie of all-time, the most commercially successful solo outing in the MCU's history and the only one of the franchise's seven biggest box office hits that doesn't feature Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Those are daunting footsteps to follow in for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters on July 8, 2022.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Jungle Cruise' Trailers Spotlight Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Characters (Not so) gently down the stream.

Read Next

Scott Campbell (97 Articles Published) More From Scott Campbell