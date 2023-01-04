Fans of the beloved Marvel film can rejoice as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now set an official Disney+ debut for February 1. The official announcement comes shortly after previous reports indicated that the film would debut on January 20. However, now with a confirmed February launch date, fans can return to the powerful Kingdom of Wakanda and re-experience the action-packed thrills from the box office smash hit all over again. Ahead of the sequel's debut on the streamer, Marvel Studios revealed brand-new poster art and a TV spot to get fans excited.

Following Disney's recent tradition of releasing Marvel Studios films in their optional IMAX Enhanced format on streaming, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will follow suit, offering subscribers a more immersive and engaging viewing experience. The film also continues Disney's recent trend of launching Marvel films on its streaming service before their official physical home media release. As of now, no official Blu-ray release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been set yet, but announcements are soon to be expected in the upcoming weeks leading up to the film's launch on streaming.

In preparation for the film's debut on Disney's streaming service, Marvel Studios partners with Proximity Media for the release of "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast," which will take a deep dive into the emotional journey behind the hit sequel throughout six episodes. The podcast's first episode is out now, with an additional five episodes set to be released weekly beginning on January 18, leading up to the film's Disney+ debut.

Image via Marvel Studios



RELATED: When Will 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Be Available on Disney+?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features the return of director Ryan Coogler alongside several cast members from the first film, such as Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett. Alongside the return of key cast members, the film also features the MCU debut of Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, who is set to star in her own Disney+ spinoff series, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor. Marvel's new poster art spotlights both old and new characters, with Wright's Shuri - who took up the mantle of Black Panther - centered and standing tall.

2023 is already starting another big year for the MCU with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February, which kicks off Phase Five in the franchise. Other theatrical releases set for this year include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be released on May 5, and The Marvels, soaring into theaters on July 28. Alongside its annual theatrical slate, Marvel Studios will also continue expanding the MCU with its upcoming Disney+ slate this year with shows such as Ironheart, Secret Wars, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and the second season of Loki.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on Disney+ on February 1. Check out the new poster and TV spot from the film below.