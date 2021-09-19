The tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman has left quite a hole in the world, first and foremost the very real loss, as well as his sudden absence in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the show must go on, as they say, and Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in the works. The movie is expected to both pay homage to the late actor and expand the wonderful world he helped bring to life.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther 2 will be taking fans back to Wakanda and exploring the nation's new place in the world. The first Black Panther brought on some major changes for the country and we're sure that the Blip has probably had its own terrible impact as well. So it's going to be a very different Wakanda that greets fans when Black Panther 2 hits theaters, and we can't wait to see what it looks like.

With the return of familiar faces and the addition of some exciting new ones, Black Panther 2 promises to be quite the watch. So far, Phase 4 of the MCU has been focused on grand cosmic affairs but from what we know so far, it looks like Black Panther 2 is going to dive deeper into more earthly matters (or rather, aquatic). Read on for all the details about release dates, plot, characters, and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently expected to premiere in the United States on July 8, 2022. The highly-anticipated sequel was originally set for release two months earlier, on May 7. However, due to the sudden and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, the movie had to be reworked, which delayed production. Right now, it does look like the film is back on track to make its release date with a very promising cast of stars.

Who Is in Black Panther 2’s Cast?

In December 2020, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the role of T'Challa would not be recast for Black Panther 2, to the relief of fans everywhere. Speaking about the decision during Disney's Investor's Day event, Feige said:

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it's for that reason that we will not recast the character."

While the King might be absent from the story, we will be seeing quite a few characters from the first movie returning for the sequel. The cast for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. Additionally, Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel have also been cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles, though we might have some idea who they'll be playing.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Black Panther 2?

Without its titular hero, Black Panther 2 is going to be focusing more on the various supporting characters who appeared in the first movie. And some reports suggest the film will also be introducing some much-awaited classic characters as well, but we'll get to that. First, the returning characters:

Lupita Nyong'o will reprise her role as Nakia, T'Challa's former lover and part of Wakanda's War Dog spy network. She is from the River Tribe and at the end of Black Panther, T'Challa put her in charge of Wakanda's new humanitarian outreach program.

Danai Gurira will appear as Okoye. One of the most popular characters introduced in Black Panther, Okoye is the head of the Dora Milaje, T'Challa's all-female honor guard and effectively Wakanda's special forces unit. Gurira is also expected to reprise the role in an as-yet-untitled spinoff series on Disney+.

Daniel Kaluuya is expected to return as W'Kabi, Okoye's husband and the leader of Wakanda's Border Tribe. In Black Panther, W'Kabi rebelled against T'Challa so we don't know if he's going to be back at his post or sitting in a jail cell in Wakanda Forever.

Florence Kasumba is also expected to reprise her role as Ayo, one of the Dora Milaje. First introduced in Captain America: Civil War, Ayo is a fierce and loyal warrior. Kasumba also played the character in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, where it was revealed that she helped cure Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) of his HYDRA brainwashing.

Martin Freeman will return as Everett K. Ross, a CIA agent who was saved by T'Challa. We don't actually know if Ross went back to America at the end of Black Panther or got dusted during the Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Black Panther 2 will be a chance to catch up with the character and find out what he's been up to in this strange new world.

Letitia Wright will be reprising her role as T'Challa's younger sister, Shuri. One of the smartest people in the MCU, Shuri designs Wakanda's technological advancements. There have been rumors that Shuri may have a larger role to play in the sequel than she had in the first film. While this hasn't been confirmed yet, Shuri does become Queen of Wakanda and Black Panther in the comics during a time when T'Challa had lost both titles. Angela Bassett will also return as Ramonda, mother of both Shuri and T'Challa.

Winston Duke will appear as M'Baku, the leader of Wakanda's mountain tribe, the Jabari. A powerful warrior and an occasional ally of T'Challa's, M'Baku might not be a global superhero like his king but he's still a pretty formidable force.

Michael B. Jordan, who played the antagonist Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, has previously said that he is open to returning to the MCU if asked. We don't know if anyone's asked him yet but the fans sure would love to see him again.

As for new characters, Dominique Thorne will be playing Riri Williams, the superhero known as Ironheart. Riri is a genius inventor on par with the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and she creates a suit of armor that rivals his. A relatively new addition to the comics, Ironheart has been quite popular since her debut and it looks like the character will have a big role in the MCU. Thorne will also be playing Riri in an Ironheart Disney+ series.

Now about those reports we mentioned. There's been some talk that Black Panther 2 will introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner, King of Atlantis. Essentially Marvel's Aquaman (even though Namor debuted two years before the DC character), fans have been hoping to see the iconic anti-hero in the MCU for a very, very long time now.

Namor is expected to be the antagonist for Wakanda Forever. Of course, this is still speculation and Tenoch Huerta's role hasn't been confirmed yet. Michaela Coel's character is also yet to be revealed but if Tenoch Huerta is playing Namor, Coel could be appearing as Namor's cousin and ally Namora. There have also been reports that Coel will be playing a captain of the Dora Milaje named Aneka.

Does Black Panther 2 Have a Trailer?

Marvel hasn’t revealed any actual footage from Black Panther 2 yet so we don't have a trailer, at the moment. Fans can probably expect a trailer to be released once we get closer to the movie's release date. With any luck, we should be getting at least a short teaser by late 2021 or early 2022. In the meantime, keep an eye on this space because we’ll be bringing you all the trailers and teasers as and when they become available.

When Is Black Panther 2 Filming?

Production on Black Panther 2 commenced on June 29, 2021, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, under the working title "Summer Break". Filming is expected to take up to six months. Before Boseman's death, filming had been scheduled to begin in March 2021 but production was delayed so the writers could properly and tastefully rework the story.

The movie has also been filmed in Worcester and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). In the comics, Riri Williams is an engineering student at MIT so chances are that the scenes filmed there feature her introduction. On August 25, Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries after an accident that happened while she was filming a stunt in Boston. The actor was temporarily hospitalized but was expected to make a quick recovery.

When Does Black Panther 2 Take Place?

While the exact timeline of Black Panther 2 has not been revealed yet, an educated guess would be that it takes place after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Between these two movies, we'll also be getting Thor: Love and Thunder. But considering Thor was heading to space the last time we saw him, it seems unlikely that that movie will have an impact on Wakanda Forever.

In terms of the year, Black Panther 2 should be taking place sometime in 2023 or possibly 2024. Time is a bit weird for the MCU right now, especially with time travel and multiversal shenanigans muddling things up. But what we do know for certain is that Black Panther 2 will take place in a post-Blip world, where global borders are still in flux and humanity at large is making slow progress towards recovery. What better time for Atlantis to finally make its presence known to the surface world?

What Is the Black Panther 2 Plot?

Without the Black Panther himself in the story, it's hard to see how the plot of Wakanda Forever will shape up. Chadwick Boseman's passing may be reflected in the story. Perhaps the movie will begin with T'Challa's funeral and then show how the characters are coping with his death.

What we do know about Black Panther 2's script is that it's going to be an emotional affair. Many of the cast members have spoken about how strange it feels to be making this movie without the beloved star.

"It was very emotional to read the script," Winston Duke told Collider in July 2021. "It was emotional to pack to go back to set. But we're all a bit of a family now and we grieve together, and we're making something really special."

While we don't have any actual confirmed details about the plot yet, some information was revealed by Production Weekly that points to a war between Wakanda and Atlantis being at the center of the movie. This is what they revealed:

"Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor's human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antarctica…"

Atlantis's existence has previously been teased with an easter egg and offhand comments in Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Endgame. Wakanda and Atlantis have gone to war before in the comics, with truly devastating consequences. If this does end up being the actual plot of the upcoming film, it's definitely going to be quite a visual spectacle. That said, Wakanda is landlocked so how exactly the Atlanteans are planning on mounting an attack is a whole other matter. But hey, that didn't stop them in the comics so they'll probably find a way here as well.

In any case, Black Panther 2 promises to be an amazing story. Here's hoping the film lives up to that promise. Stay tuned for more, as we'll be keeping this post updated with all the latest news!

