We all know that the upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is gearing up to be one of the most cathartic cinematic experiences of the year. What we sometimes forget, though, is that actors have also got their own opinions and personal involvements with elements of the story they participate. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, star and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o commented on her experience during production of the upcoming blockbuster.

Nyong’o, who reprises the role of fighter and activist Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealed to THR that she was “weeping” by the time she finished reading the rewritten script – which was, of course, modifed due to Chadwick Boseman’s death. The actor also reveals that her personal opinion from the start was that the T’Challa role could not be recast, because the late actor had “an aura”, and that “the world rotated around him”. She suggests that this can’t be replaced, nor should it:

“That is not the death of the Black Panther, that’s the whole point. It’s laying to rest [T’Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don’t have the patience. I don’t have the presence of mind, or I don’t have the objectivity to argue with that. I don’t. I’m very biased.”

Image via Marvel

The actor also teased that there are surprises concerning the new Black Panther’s identity that might take audiences off guard. For the last couple of years, there’s been a lot of speculation from fans, and most agree that it would make sense for T’Challa’s sister, the tech-savvy Shuri (Letitia Wright) to take on the title. The trailer released earlier this month seemed to confirm it, but when asked about whether she is the new Black Panther, Nyong’o responds with “If I told you that, I might as well just … swim into the ocean and never be seen again.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees Ryan Coogler back in the director’s chair for the sequel. Coogler also pens the script one more time alongside Joe Robert Cole. The movie welcomes back Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. Riri Williams makes her MCU debut as breakout character Ironheart, and Tenoch Huerta plays subaquatic villain Namor. The film also stars Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: