Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 trailer for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Boseman played the character of T’Challa in the first Black Panther movie, and he has a wall mural with a tribute in Wakandan as his people mourn and remember their fallen king in the new trailer.

Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, and the fans were always curious to see just how Marvel would remember him and that began with the studio choosing not to recast his character. The two-minute plus trailer released at Comic-Con 2022 showed a host of striking images and revealed a nation in mourning for its leader and king while seeking a new path forward. One of the most poignant parts of the trailer would come after his grieving mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), declares "I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone." Her words are yet to settle when a picture of her son, T’Challa accompanied by alphabets of the Wakandan language pays an emotional yet eternal tribute.

The words of the alphabet that can be read say this of the King T’Challa:

"The king lives and the panther... forever in us..."

The rest of the tribute cannot be seen, but the feeling intended is clear. The king is gone but he is not forgotten. This tribute calls to mind one of the iconic interactions Boseman’s T’Challa had with N'Jadaka/Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), where the king said "I never yielded, and as you can see, I am not dead." Yes, the king lives on and his spirit will live on in the hearts of those left behind.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Synopsis Teases A New Battle for the Kingdom

The Wakandan language was created for the fictional African nation by production designer, Hannah Beachler. The entire language was created specifically for Black Panther with its basis on the Nsibidi language system. With full alphabets from A to Z, the tribute can be decoded as done by ScreenRant.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been delayed by a host of challenges like pandemic-induced delays, injuries to one of its leading characters in Letitia Wright’s Shuri and the loss of the show’s titular hero. However, we are a few months away from its release, and it will be exciting to return to this powerful nation once more. The film is set to introduce audiences to new characters in the MCU like the leader of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a tech genius who will become known as the Ironheart in the MCU.

Returning to Wakanda as part of the cast will be Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. Other members include Mabel Cadena, Alex Livanalli and Michaela Coel as Aneka. Ryan Coogler returns to direct and co-writes the script with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. You can check out the trailer below: