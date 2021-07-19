Many assumed that Winston Duke, who played M'Baku in Black Panther, would reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, but there has never been any official announcement or confirmation -- until now. Speaking to Collider while promoting the indie drama Nine Days, which hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles next week, Duke has finally confirmed the return of M'Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Writer-director Ryan Coogler is currently filming the sequel in Atlanta, and it's certainly an emotional shoot given the tragic passing of original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman last August.

"It was very emotional to read the script. It was emotional to pack to go back to set. But we're all a bit of a family now and we grieve together, and we're making something really special," said Duke.

The actor didn't shed any light on the film's plot or how the sequel plans to address the absence of T'Challa, but Coogler and Marvel's Kevin Feige will surely handle it with great sensitivity, as Boseman was beloved across the globe. Production may be bittersweet, but the way I see it, the film's cast and crew are honoring Boseman's memory by pressing forward with the sequel, especially given how much the first film meant to millions of moviegoers around the world.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Sundance Hit ‘Nine Days’ Trailer Gives You a Glimpse of Winston Duke’s Best Performance

Feige had previously indicated that the main cast members from the first film would be back in Wakanda Forever, but he never mentioned anyone by name. Lupita Nyong'o and Martin Freeman confirmed their involvement a while ago, and Angela Bassett told us she'd be back during an interview on behalf of Gunpowder Milkshake. Collider also previously confirmed that Danai Gurira would return as Okoye in both Wakanda Forever and the upcoming Black Panther spinoff series coming to Disney+. That would leave us to speculate that Feige was also referring to the return of Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Florence Kasumba.

So are there any new cast additions to the sequel? Yes, but only one that has been publicized thus far. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is joining the ensemble -- reportedly as Namor the Sub-Mariner -- and I expect him to cause some problems for the proud people of Wakanda, even despite their technologically advanced weaponry.

Black Panther grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and was the first superhero film to ever earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The film ended its theatrical run as the 12th-highest-grossing movie of all time, and it didn't even need an appearance from Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man to do it. Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Bring tissues.

Christina Radish contributed to this report.

Image via Marvel Studios

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

How the MCU Was Made: 'Spider-Man: Far from Home', Hiding 'Endgame' Secrets, and Crafting the Mysterio Twist Plus, how that Disney-Sony deal fell apart and came back together again.

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1810 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider