One of the biggest news drops at the end of 2024 came days before the premiere of Gladiator 2, when star Denzel Washington revealed that Ryan Coogler was writing him a part in Black Panther 3. There is a lot to unpack here; this was the first mention of Black Panther 3, which has still yet to be announced by Marvel Studios, but secondly, Washington in the MCU is something that people have been interested in seeing for years. Collider's Garrett Blaney recently caught up with Marvel producer Nate Moore to promote the first MCU film of 2025, Captain America: Brave New World, and he asked if the team had nailed down specifics about Washington's role, and Moore also provided an update on the status of Black Panther 3:

"We haven't. And that's what's so funny about his comments. I do believe he actually called Ryan to apologize because, look, we should be so lucky. But, yeah, that's super early days. Ryan is finishing his film Sinners, which is going to be amazing. We haven't started really cracking story, so I know there's a lot of speculation and casting rumors online. None of it's true, which is fine. I think it speaks to, people's passion for the property, which is great. But look, if and when we can figure out how to get Denzel in the MCU, that's going to be an amazing day. And I couldn't be more excited for what Panther 3 could be."

We're now more than two years removed from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw Shuri (Letitia Wright) take over the mantle of Black Panther from T'Challa, who was gracefully portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Marvel has released more than its fair share of solo projects since the beginning of Phase 4, which has been one of the fan base's biggest gripes with the Multiverse Saga, but now it appears the MCU is gearing up towards its next major events with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. With both Avengers films already set for release in the next two years, it's unlikely that Black Panther 3 fits into the timeline anytime before then, but the confirmation of its existence hopefully implies that there's a place for the many beloved characters in Wakanda even after the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was One of the MCU’s Biggest Hits

Black Panther (2018) was a cultural phenomenon that earned a 96% score from critics and a 79% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and won three Oscars, and following it up was no small task, especially considering the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman. However, Marvel Studios found tremendous success with Black Panther 2, which earned scores of 84% from critics and 94% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and still grossed north of $800 million globally. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also saw the MCU earn its first acting nomination from the Academy, which went to Angela Bassett for her performance as Queen Ramonda, but she ultimately lost the award to Jamie Lee Curtis for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Black Panther 3 is in development, but the film does not have an official release window. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+.