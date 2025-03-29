The world of Black Panther is gearing up for its next chapter—and if director Ryan Coogler has his way, it’ll feature one of the greatest actors of all time. In a new interview on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Coogler not only hinted that Black Panther 3 may arrive sooner than fans expect, but also addressed swirling rumors that Denzel Washington could be joining the franchise.

“I’m dying to work with Denzel, and I’m hoping we can make that happen. I got every intention of working with him in that movie, and as long as he’s interested—it’s going to happen. He's a living legend and a great mentor. He's all about looking out for us."

When asked directly how long fans would have to wait for Black Panther 3, Coogler kept it simple: “Not long.”

Washington had revealed back in November, while promoting his role in Gladiator II, that he was beginning to wind down his career and wanted to "do things I haven't done" with the remaining years he had at the top of his game and stating that Coogler was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3.

Last month, Collider's Garrett Blaney caught up with Marvel producer Nate Moore to promote the first MCU film of 2025, Captain America: Brave New World, and enquired as to the status of Washington's proposed role and the movie itself, and if they'd pinpointed what he would do.

"We haven't. And that's what's so funny about his comments. I do believe he actually called Ryan to apologize because, look, we should be so lucky. But, yeah, that's super early days. Ryan is finishing his film Sinners, which is going to be amazing. We haven't started really cracking story, so I know there's a lot of speculation and casting rumors online. None of it's true, which is fine. I think it speaks to, people's passion for the property, which is great. But look, if and when we can figure out how to get Denzel in the MCU, that's going to be an amazing day. And I couldn't be more excited for what Panther 3 could be."

Black Panther 3 is in development, but the film does not have an official release window. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+.