We’re hours away from re-entering the majestic kingdom of Wakanda as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on the silver screen. The sequel to 2018's pathbreaking Black Panther will indulge us once again with the kingdom’s mythos and mysteries but on a somber note, Wakanda will mourn the loss of its protector and King, T’Challa. In a heartbreaking art imitating real-life situation after the death of its lead star Chadwick Boseman, the studio decided against recasting the character rather Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s story now pays tribute to the late actor while also being a celebration of his legacy.

While Marvel Cinematic Universe is known to leave breadcrumbs along the way for a sequel to come, many are mulling over the fate of Black Panther 3 as the studio indicated no plans for it in its D23 or San Diego Comic-Con presentations. Spin-offs like the Ironheart series have completed production but aren't expected till Fall 2023 and an untitled Wakanda spinoff is even further away on the horizon. In a recent interview with Variety when asked about whether the studio has any plans for a threequel, Feige revealed that indeed he had “conversations” with Coogler about a third Black Panther movie, with “ideas pitched back and forth.” Boseman was well-loved by the cast and crew of the film, and his loss devastated all of them, especially Coogler, who was also a very close friend of the actor. The director for now is looking to finish all the work around Wakanda Forever and then take his time to “think about what's next.”

When probed about Coogler’s possible involvement in the threequel, Feige revealed that working without Coogler “wouldn’t be the preference,” he continued, "I would want Ryan to do anything at any time because he’s a singular talent and a great person to spend years with.” Regarding the future of Wakanda, Feige said:

“I go back to what I said when we decided to make Wakanda Forever after losing Chad. This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years.”

In Collider’s recent interview with Marvel Studio VP and producer of the movie Nate Moore, corroborated with Feige saying that ideas have “floated around of what a third film could be.” But revealed that before officially commissioning Black Panther 3 the studio is waiting to see “how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way.”

Wakanda Forever sees the nation mourning while gearing up to face its ultimate threat Namor, the Submariner. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Dania Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Martin Freeman return along with newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres November 11.