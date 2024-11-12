Marvel/Disney snipers are going to get activated this morning as Denzel Washington has revealed that he’s indeed cast in the upcoming Black Panther 3. While Marvel Studios likes to keep such heavyweight castings a guarded secret till the very end, The Equalizer actor casually mentioned it in a new interview with Today Show Australia, where he was promoting his latest film, Gladiator 2 with fellow MCU actor Pedro Pascal, who is set to play Reed Richards in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator franchise vet Connie Nielsen.

Gladiator 2 will see Washington as Macrinus, a former slave who plots to control Rome, during the conversation, he was asked about the pressure of joining a multiple Oscar-winning franchise, the actor said, “No, no, for me its about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m gonna make; it’s probably not that many.”

Washington has had a long career with multiple hits and a handful of iconic roles. His amazing acting range makes him suitable for any character he’s presented with.

Washington continued, “I wanna do things that I haven’t done. I played Othello at 22, I’m about to play Othello at 70, and after that I’m playing Hannibal.” He continued to list out projects, adding, “I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film, after that Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.” He further revealed he’s following up Broadway production of Othello with King Lear and then “am gonna retire.”

What Do We Know About ‘Black Panther 3’?

Chadwick Boseman-led Black Panther shattered the glass ceiling for MCU fans by bagging an Oscar nomination. Sadly, before the second movie Wakanda Forever could come out Boseman passed away and it was left on Shuri actor Letitia Wright’s shoulders to fill in the big shoes. The movie which paid tribute to its lead star was received well by fans around the world, at the time Marvel head Kevin Feige said of a third movie, “I go back to what I said when we decided to make Wakanda Forever after losing Chad. This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years.”

There’s no release date or window for Black Panther 3, yet. Gladiator 2 will arrive in theatres on November 22. You can check out Washington’s comments above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.