Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.

When the MCU's Phase 3 concluded in 2019, the fate of the heroes left standing was not only up in the air, but a new era of rebuilding befell them. Following the havoc wrought by the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin), occurring in Avengers: Infinity War, the world was left to pick up the pieces and come to grips with their grief. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the world has progressed past the Snap, but Wakanda is now suffering the loss of their king, and are facing off with a powerful force previously unknown to the MCU, the Talocan undersea nation. It's been 4 years since we've fully revisited Wakanda, and finally, in a few weeks, we will meet the new Black Panther.

With all the excitement buzzing for the new Black Panther, as well as Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) Ironheart MCU debuts, we were curious to know if a third Black Panther film is guaranteed. When asked if the studio expects another feature-length Wakandan entry in the next three or four years, or if fans are more likely to be seeing these beloved characters embedded in other Marvel movies, Moore said:

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Says Despite Rumors, Film Never Had an End Credits Scene

While from the audience’s perspective Wakanda Forever may top our list of must-sees this year, Moore makes a great point. Though they have ideas for a third, from the studio’s standpoint it makes sense to bide their time and gauge fan appeal.

From the beginning, reception was overall positive when the Black Panther was technically first introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Mourning his father's death, T’Challa joined Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) stand against Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The appearance was a huge moment, marking the character's first true introduction to the MCU, and showing off the agility and strength of T'Challa's superhero alias. Armed with Wakanda's precious metal vibranium, and equipped by his tech-savvy sister Shuri's (Letitia Wright) advanced designs, audiences were awed by this hero's place among super-powered Avengers. In Coogler's Black Panther, we find out that the Black Panther's powers are inherited and enhanced by a spiritual herb. By the end of the film, Wakanda has opened its borders to the world and seeks to integrate themselves and their resources among other nations.

In the upcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever, the people of Wakanda face a number of threats in the aftermath of this decision. On top of that, the people are in mourning for the death of their king. The movie is set to introduce new characters - a new nation, even - that will play a part in the coming phases of the MCU. Returning to reprise their roles are Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as General Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M'baku and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. Wakanda Forever marks the MCU debuts of Huerta as Talocan ruler Namor the Sub-Mariner, Thorne as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart), Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma and Lake Bell.

If you're crossing your fingers for a Black Panther 3 like we are, be sure to head to the theaters to see the final Phase 4 entry Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiering November 11. Look for more from our exclusive interview with Nate Moore soon.