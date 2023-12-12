The Big Picture Marvel Studios is working on an animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda, exploring the legacy and history of the Black Panther.

The show will focus on T'Challa's ancestors and how the mantle of the Black Panther has been passed down through the generations in the advanced nation of Wakanda.

The series will provide a different perspective by showcasing the Black Panther's story in a different time period, potentially uncovering the secrets of Wakanda before the Avengers came into the picture.

Following a screening for Season 2 of What If...?, it was announced that Marvel Studios is currently working on a new animated series for Disney+ titled Eyes of Wakanda, centered around the legacy of Black Panther. The show will follow T'Challa's ancestors, taking a look at how the mantle has been passed down in Wakanda for generations. As the most advanced nation in the world, Wakanda's resources have always been a point of interest for anyone who managed to discover the secret country, but the villains never expected the presence of the nation's legendary protector. First played on the big screen by Chadwick Boseman before he passed away, different people have been known as the Black Panther over centuries, and this will be their story.

The Black Panther and Wakanda were introduced to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War when T'Challa believed Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) was responsible for the death of his father, King T'Chaka (John Kani). It would later be revealed that the monarch had actually been killed by Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), but it was enough to let audiences know who the Wakandans were and why they would be so important for the franchise going forward. Eyes of Wakanda could move away from the modern setting every Black Panther story in the MCU has been set in, exploring what it meant to be the hero decades before the Avengers even found out about the existence of the country.

Eyes of Wakanda is only one of the animated series Marvel Studios is currently working on, after developing two seasons of What If...?. The series centered around the Black Panther will be joined by X-Men '97 and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, as the studio works out how to fill the gaps between live-action television series on the platform. The main difference between Eyes of Wakanda and the rest of the productions is how the series will follow the same nation across a large period of time, while the other stories will be presented more linearly.

Wakanda Continues to Expand in the MCU

A voice cast for Eyes of Wakanda hasn't been announced yet, and it remains to be seen if some of the actors featured in the live-action stories could make an appearance in the upcoming project. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle after her brother passed away, becoming the protector of her home and a very powerful hero. If an episode of Eyes of Wakanda is set in the present day, it would be the perfect opportunity for the character to return after defeating Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Audiences will also possibly see a bit more of Wakanda when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns in the Ironheart series.

Eyes of Wakanda will be released on Disney+ but it does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

