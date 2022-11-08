The latest, and arguably the most anticipated, entry into the MCU series of films is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to debut on November 11, 2022. Early reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, and a fitting tribute to the first Black Panther of film, the late Chadwick Boseman. What Boseman brought to the role is the same thing that effective Black Panther comic book covers capture: nobility, strength, fierceness, and elegance. When these elements are not present, Black Panther becomes a character that doesn't stand out on his own. In fact, the biggest sin of early depictions of Black Panther on covers is that he looks more like Batman than anyone else, especially when placed in an urban environment. But when these elements can be captured by the artist, it grasps a reader's attention and sets Black Panther apart from his peers. Here are the 15 best Black Panther comic book covers.

15. Black Panther #13, "Two Thousand Seasons," June 2019 (Variant)

Image Via Marvel Comics

Black Panther is not the first thing that captures your eye on this cover, and perhaps not even the second. He's way at the top, standing on the head of a Sphinx-like black panther. It's what is beneath him that sets this cover apart. From the bottom up, we see his homeland, Wakanda, represented. As we gradually raise our eyes, we go into the jungle, and then into the city. Black Panther stands above it all, a noble warrior, with the sun beaming on his domain. It's simple, yet effective.

14. Rise of the Black Panther #1, January 2018

Image Via Marvel Comics

A retelling of Black Panther's origin, released just prior to the Black Panther film. It is a fascinating image, with the shadows of T'Challa, his father, and the people of Wakanda, set inside the facial profile of Black Panther. Artist Brian Stelfreeze manages to seamlessly merge the Panther of today with the images of his past, creating a unique visual. The other five books in the series, similarly, depict different characters with their own histories captured within them.

13. Rise of the Black Panther #1, January 2018 (Fried Pie Variant)

Image Via Marvel Comics

Same story, slightly better cover. The power of the Black Panther surges like lightning throughout his body, rooted in the waters. Your eye is immediately caught by the brightness of where he stands. Slowly, the brightness fades as you travel up, only to see Black Panther bleeding into the night sky, the powerful hero at one with the darkness in which he hides, free to stealthily stalk his prey.

12. Black Panther Vol.1 #15, "Revenge of the Black Panther!", May 1979

Image Via Marvel Comics

The cover teases the battle in the story, with Black Panther and his nemesis, Klaw, duking it out as Vision and Beast lay defeated, with the remaining Avengers unable to enter the area. The cover is notable for its focus on the two combatants, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with Klaw seemingly having the edge. You'd think that the two would share cover art quite often, but it's actually rare to see Klaw and Black Panther at the forefront of a cover together, especially when the cover is fraught with such palpable energy.

11. Fantastic Four Vol.1 #52, "The Black Panther!", July 1966

Image Via Marvel Comics

It's the first appearance of Black Panther, who has invited the Fantastic Four to Wakanda, seeking their assistance. The cover is vintage Jack Kirby, his Black Panther leaping towards Mister Fantastic and company. The cover is also a perfect example of the "Batman" look mentioned above, with the cape, cowl, and pose virtually indiscernible from DC's Dark Knight. Nevertheless, Kirby does convey the stealth of Black Panther beautifully.

10. Black Panther Vol.5 #3, "The Deadliest of the Species Part 3", June 2009

Image Via Marvel Comics

Artist J. Scott Campbell crafts a striking visual, a spectrum of yellow and orange behind two black panthers and Black Panther herself, raising her hands above her head. Wait, herself? Yes. In the story arc, T'Challa is in limbo, and it is Ororo Munroe, aka Storm of the X-Men, who wears the Black Panther suit. It's one of the few times we see someone other than T'Challa on the cover as Black Panther.

9. Black Panther Vol.3 #23, "More of That Business with the Avengers", October 2000

Image Via Marvel Comics

There is a story, but does it matter? It's Deadpool versus Erik Killmonger's Black Panther, for crying out loud! What more do you really need to know? The two-part "Cat Trap" crossover sees Deadpool hired to kidnap Killmonger's leopard Preyy, then attack Killmonger himself in an effort by Reverend Doctor Achebe to return T'Challa to the Wakandan throne.

8. Black Panther Vol.3 #30, "The Story Thus Far", May 2001

Image Via Marcel Comics

Captain America regales T'Challa with a tale about how he first met his father, T'Chaka, in 1941. The account goes into how the two earned each other's trust and respect, with T'Chaka gifting Cap with a piece of Vibranium, and Cap responding in kind with his triangular shield. The cover sees Captain America circa 1941 fighting T'Chaka's Black Panther, two proud icons of their respective countries refusing to back down, both standing firm and unwilling to yield.

7. Black Panther #9, "The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: The Gathering of My Name" Part 3, February 2019

Image Via Marcel Comics

To restore the memories of those who are under enslavement by the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, T'Challa and Nakia aim to free the Jengu, a sea-dwelling leviathan. The cover evokes Jaws, with the Black Panther swimming toward the surface with the monster closely behind. It's an unfamiliar environment to see Black Panther in, and artist Daniel Acuna does a great job of making the peril feel real.

6. Black Panther #1, May 2018 (Variant - Venom vs. Black Panther)

Image Via Marcel Comics

If you weren't impressed with Deadpool vs. Black Panther above, then maybe this will do the trick - Venom vs. Black Panther! It's breathtaking, two titans with their claws bared, engaged in combat. One an agent of chaos, the other with a fearless determination that is clearly evident on sight. Absolutely gorgeous.

5. Jungle Action #21, "A Cross Burning Darkly Blackening the Night", May 1976

Image Via Marcel Comics

It's Black Panther versus the Ku Klux Klan, and what a powerful, powerful cover. The hate of the Klan is tangible, with artist John Romita intricately detailing the dark emotion and rage behind the masks. But what is truly powerful is seeing Black Panther breaking free from his restraints, a powerhouse that will not be quieted or contained. This very easily could have been a "hero in peril" cover, with a bound Black Panther weakened and in the Klan's possession, but instead, it becomes an empowering statement cover.

4. Black Panther #1, May 2018 (Variant - Black Panther Throne)

Image Via Marcel Comics

Another winning variant cover that encapsulates the very essence of the character. Black Panther sits nobly upon his throne, but not as a passive monarch. You can literally feel the latent energy just by looking at him, his steely gaze forward, his body ready to spring into action at a moment's notice. It brings to mind a similar visage of DC's Black Adam upon his throne, with both images speaking volumes about their respective characters.

3. Black Panther Annual #1, "Black to the Future", February 2008

Image Via Marcel Comics

Another visually arresting and unique cover. A special double-sized issue in honor of Black History Month, the cover is unlike anything we have seen before. It's rife with symbolism, with the raised fist logo, a vivid representation of the 1960s black power movement and, more recently, Black Lives Matter, boldly prevalent. The cover is a stand-alone work of art that makes an authoritative statement about Black Panther's connection to the black community.

2. Black Panther: Unconquered #1, November 2022

Image Via Marcel Comics

This one-shot comic, timed to coincide with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sees the rise of a threat connected to Wakanda's past. To stop it, Black Panther has to dive deep into Wakanda's history and connect to the Panther god, Bast, in a new way. It's an absolute stunner of a cover, freezing the hero in a snapshot that showcases the best of the hero alongside a feral quality that does not often come across in other depictions.

1. Marvel Knights 20th Vol.1 #4, February 2019 (Lee Variant)

Image Via Marcel Comics

The cover is simple: Black Panther standing in the forefront in a power pose with his arms crossed and his claws extended. The space behind him is filled with black panthers, ready to strike at their master's command. It's a sea of black and gray against a stark white background. And it is perfect. Jae Lee uses the contrast of black and white to full advantage here, making the hero the central focus of the cover. There's little else to take that focus away, and in doing so, accentuates the character to an unprecedented degree.

