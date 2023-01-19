Funko Pop! collectors will soon be able to add Black Panther from 2016's Captain America: Civil War to their collection. Funko has revealed that they will be releasing the new figure as part of their Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene series.

In total, the Build-A-Scene series from the film will include 12 figures, with the Black Panther figure set to be an Amazon exclusive. Figures of Vision and Hawkeye have already been revealed. In Captain America: Civil War, the three characters were shown together during the key battle scene at an airport where Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) fought on Iron Man's (Robert Downy Jr.) side. A new figure for the set will be announced each month throughout 2023. The Black Panther figure will be released on February 23, while both the Vision and the Hawkeye figures will be released on February 1.

Captain America: Civil War was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, based on the Marvel Comics storyline by writer Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven, which ran from 2006-2007. The film was Black Panther/T'Challa's introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, T'Challa's father, King T'Chaka, is killed in an explosion. When Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is framed for the explosion, Black Panther goes after him, joining forces with Iron Man in order to do so. It is only later that he learns that Bucky was framed by the film's villain Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

Image via Funko

Boseman later starred in the character's 2018 solo film, Black Panther, which was directed by Ryan Coogler. The film went on to become the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture. That same year, Black Panther appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, which went on to become the highest-grossing films of all time. The following year, Boseman appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and later voiced alternate versions of character from throughout the Marvel multiverse in the Disney+ animated series What If...?. In 2021, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that T'Challa would not be recast in the film's sequel following Boseman's tragic passing at the age of 43. In last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letita Wright) took up the mantle of Black Panther.

The Captain America: Civil War Build-A Scene Black Panther Funko Pop! will be released on February 27, and is available to pre-order. In the meantime, check out our interview with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore: