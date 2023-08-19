The Big Picture Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of Black Panther left a lasting impact on pop culture, and his unique gravitas made him a once-in-a-lifetime performer.

Sideshow Collectibles is releasing a new Hot Toys figure of Black Panther's original MCU suit, featuring screen-accurate details and striking silver accents.

The figure, part of Sideshow's Black Panther Legacy collection, comes with various accessories and an unmasked Boseman head sculpt. It will be available for shipping from this month until December 2023.

There have been so many amazing Marvel heroes that moviegoers have fallen in love with over the years, but arguably none have left their mark like Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther. The King of Wakanda fought many iconic battles on the big screen alongside the likes of The Avengers. Now to honor Boseman’s time as the character, Sideshow Collectibles is releasing a new Hot Toys figure of Black Panther’s original MCU suit.

The 1 ⁄ 6 scale figure part of Sideshow’s Black Panther Legacy collection features the character's iconic black and silver suit as it appeared in his first MCU film Captain America: Civil War and the beginning of Black Panther. The screen accurate figure comes with a handful of accessories including a shield, spear, interchangeable hands, and a Wakanda warrior mask used in the combat training sequences when T’Challa officially becomes the new Black Panther. The figure also comes with an unmasked Boseman head sculpt that perfectly captures the likeness of the late actor. Sideshow has done many MCU Black Panther figures in the past, but the detail on this particular version and the striking silver accents make this King of Wakanda a showstopper.

Chadwick Boseman’s MCU Legacy?

Boseman’s version of Black Panther has been burnt into our pop culture ever since his debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He would go on to reprise his role as the character four more times in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel’s What If…? before his tragic passing in 2020. Like Christopher Reeve’s Superman or Michael Keaton’s Batman, what Boseman brought to the character of T’Challa was a unique form of weighty gravitas that few actors have. To say he was a national treasure would be a massive understatement. He was a once and a lifetime kind of performer and the way they honored his legacy in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was extremely heartfelt.

When Does Black Panther’s New Hot Toy Release?

Black Panther’s original suit starts shipping this month until December 2023. You can join the waitlist for the figure on Sideshow’s website while also browsing their back catalog of amazing figures. Sideshow’s preview video for the Black Panther figure can be viewed down below. Both Black Panther films, along with the rest of the MCU, are currently streaming on Disney+.