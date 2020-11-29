A new introduction for the Disney+ version of Marvel's Black Panther has been unveiled. The new introduction honors the late Chadwick Boseman, whose passing at age 43 in August of this year shocked the world. In the days after Boseman's death following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer, Marvel Studios organized a tribute special to the actor who originated the role of Black Panther. Now, on the occasion of Boseman's 44th birthday on November 29, Marvel Studios has found a new way to honor Boseman through the Disney+ version of Black Panther.

The introduction was teased by Disney's Bob Iger the day before, on Saturday afternoon. At the time, it was unclear what Iger was alluding to with his tweet for Black Panther fans, which read: "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney

Marvel Studios shared the new introduction on Twitter on Sunday morning, hours after it was revealed on Disney+. The introduction is a reworked version of the Marvel animated sequence that traditionally precedes all MCU movies. The original version is a montage of the superheroes from all MCU franchises and is meant to signal the great wealth of titles and stories contained in this epic cinematic world. The new version, however, focuses on Boseman and his role as Black Panther. What begins as the traditional introduction morphs into animation which combines excerpts from the Black Panther script with artwork of Boseman's character, T'Challa, both in and out of costume, as he's seen in Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The color palette also changes, moving from the traditional orangey-yellow to purple, which recalls the color of the plant that gives T'Challa his Black Panther powers. The new introduction is a simple and beautiful tribute to Boseman and his legacy in the MCU, one that reminds fans of his power as an actor and his impact as Black Panther.

Black Panther is available to stream now on Disney+. Check out the new Marvel Studios introduction featuring Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman below. Get even more Disney+ updates here and more MCU updates here.

