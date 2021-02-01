Wakanda forever? Wakanda forever. Today, The Walt Disney Company announced a pretty massive five-year overall exclusive deal with Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media banner, and the first project out of the gate is a doozie: Coogler will develop a Black Panther spinoff series set in the kingdom of Wakanda. Not much more is known quite yet about the series, but I would happily accept a fast-paced political drama within the various factions of the ancient high-tech society and/or something where Winston Duke's M'Baku is just kind've hanging out doing whatever.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

In addition to Coogler, Proximity Media also includes principal members Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks. The overall deal with Disney also involves TV projects within the studio but outside the Marvel umbrella.

Said Coogler in a statement:

"It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

Currently, Coogler is hard at work on Black Panther 2, which will not recast the title character in the wake of the tragic, untimely death of star Chadwick Boseman. That film is currently set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

