The next chapter in the Black Panther saga, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has finally hit theaters. The film is set to have a huge opening weekend, but the main reason Marvel fans have been excited about this sequel was to see how director Ryan Coogler and Marvel would honor the late Chadwick Boseman while introducing a new Black Panther to the world. Now that the dust has settled on this sequel’s emotional rollercoaster, Disney Parks is celebrating by having the new Black Panther on the prowl starting today.

This includes Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris. Wakanda Forever is the first MCU film to premiere since Avengers Campus opened at Disneyland Paris. The new Black Panther now joins fellow Wakanda resident M’Baku at the Marvel-centric park.

We’re not going to spoil who the new Black Panther is for the people who still haven’t seen the movie yet, but Wakanda Forever was an emotionally somber, powerful tribute to Boseman. While, at the same time, a respectful rite of passage that puts the future of Wakanda in safe and fitting hands. The film also served as a great introduction to Namor and Ironheart who are going to be pivotal in Marvel’s future plans. Especially Ironheart who has her own Disney+ series coming soon.

The future for Wakanda and Black Panther is bright with Avengers Campus being another great way to celebrate Marvel’s best heroes. Spider-Man, Hulk, Mighty Thor, Ms. Marvel, and Kate Bishop have all walked the campus in the past. It just feels right that the new Black Panther would celebrate their grand MCU introduction by following suit. The character has meant so much to so many people around the world. Black Panther has rightfully become a symbol like Batman, Superman, or Captain America. Hopefully, this means we’ll see other Wakanda Forever characters like Namor or Nakia at the Parks in the near future.

Black Panther’s Avengers Campus debut also gives fans an even better look at the updated costume — the black, gold, and silver design just pops. It's a great redesign of one of the best costumes in the MCU. Given the new teaser video posted to Disney Parks’ social media pages, Wakanda’s new hero is going to be very active on the campus grounds.

Black Panther will be at Disney Parks from now until January 8, 2023. You can find more information on Disney Parks’ website. You can also view the Disney Parks’ new promotional material for Black Panther down below. To find out who the new Black Panther is, you can see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters now.