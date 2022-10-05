The original Black Panther film is returning to the big screen. AMC Theatres has announced that it will be showing the film in a double feature with its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 10. At the screening, guests will have a chance to get a collectible coin that is only available at the double feature. One side of the coin features the logo of the first Black Panther film, along with the Marvel Studios logo above it. The other side features the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever logo, the Marvel Studios logo, and at the bottom says "Made in Wakanda."

The first Black Panther film was released in 2018. It followed Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) after the events of his introduction in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. In the film, T'Challa has become the king of Wakanda after the death of his father T'Chaka. He later goes up against Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and Killmonger/Erik Stevens (Michael B. Jordan). The film also starred Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Letita Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Forest Whitaker as Zuri.

Black Panther went on to become on the most successful movies of 2018 and became the first superhero movie to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. That same year, Boseman reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War. He later played the character again in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and voiced alternate universe versions in the Disney+ animated series What If...?.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Breakdown: A New Hero Rises

Boseman tragically passed away at the age of 43 in 2020. Later that year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that the role of T'Challa would not be recast, and it would instead focus on the other characters in Wakanda. In the new film, Wakanda must deal with the aftermath of King T'Challa's death. Wright, Nyong'o, Gurira, Duke, Freeman, and Bassett will reprise their roles, and the film will also introduce Namor (Tenoch Huerta) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the oldest Marvel Comics characters. Iron Heart/Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will also be introduced in the film.

The Black Panther double feature will be held at select AMC Theatres on November 10. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below: