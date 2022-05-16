Collider is excited to exclusively reveal Gentle Giant's new Black Panther collectible figurine featuring the bust of T’challa, the King of Wakanda. Sculpted by Joe Menna, the mini-bust is inspired by the last appearance of Chadwick Boseman as the hero Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame.

Made in a 1/6 scale, the Black Panther mini-bust height measures approximately 6 inches. Featuring a detailed sculpting and paint application, the bust is being produced in a super-limited edition of only 2000 copies. Marvel fans willing to add the statue of King T’challa to their collection will receive the figurine in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity that ensures the value of their acquisition. With a retail price set at $90, the Black Panther bust will be distributed this winter.

Originally a fan-favorite Marvel Comics character, Black Panther became internationally recognized after Boseman wore the super feline suit for Captain America: Civil War. Boseman would appear again as King T’challa for Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and his own solo film. Black Panther quickly became a box office monster, hauling more than $1.34 million globally. More than a commercial success, Black Panther was universally acclaimed for creating a version of the futurist nation of Wakanda that truly pays homage to the African heritage of the character.

Image via Gentle Giant

Due to its commercial and critical success, Black Panther was bound to become a franchise in the MCU, with the King of Wakanda set to become one of the main heroes protecting Earth against all kinds of menaces. But unfortunately, Boseman’s met a tragic death at 43 years old, after losing a four-year battle against colon cancer. The star's shocking demise deeply affected family, colleagues, and fans, making Disney promise that Boseman’s role would never be recast.

Even though Boseman is no longer with us, director Ryan Coogler kept working on a sequel for Black Panther, officially named Wakanda Forever. The sequel will deal with the death of King T’challa and the impact it has on the nation of Wakanda. While we still know very little about Wakanda Forever’s plot, the film wrapped production last March and is now undergoing post-production before its November release. There’s also an untitled spinoff series coming to Disney+, which will bring Danai Gurira back as the warrior Okoye.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to be released this November 11. You can pre-order the Black Panther collectible mini-bust starting this Friday through the Diamond Select Toys official website. Check out more images below:

Image via Gentle Giant

Image via Gentle Giant

