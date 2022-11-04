Before movie fans revisit the world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ABC will air a special tonight at 8 PM ET that celebrates the impact of the Black Panther franchise across the globe. The special will be hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

At the start of the preview shared by ABC's 20/20, we see multiple images of people recreating the iconic "Wakanda forever" pose that appeared in the original 2018 film. It also talks about the importance of representation that the Black Panther franchise has brought to the superhero genre — the 2018 film was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to focus on a Black lead character. The special will also feature interviews with cast members of the upcoming sequel, including Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), and Angela Bassett (Ramonda). Ryan Coogler, who directed and co-wrote both Black Panther films, will also be interviewed. It will also feature a new clip from the upcoming film.

The special will also include a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After first being introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Boseman would later reprise the role in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. He also voiced different multiverse versions of T'Challa in the Disney+ animated series What If...?. Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 and Wakanda Forever is set to honor him. In the special, Whoopi Goldberg will interview Boseman's widow Simone Ledward Boseman. The preview also shows Roberts asking Coogler about what he thinks Boseman's legacy will be.

The original Black Panther film went on to be the first superhero film to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. After Boseman's death, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that T'Challa would not be recast and that the film would instead focus on the other characters in Wakanda. In the film, Wakanda will be grieving in the aftermath of King T'Challa's death. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also star Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. The film will also introduce Ironheart/Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character will later star in her own television series, which will be released on Disney+ in 2023.

Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda will premiere on ABC tonight, November 4, at 8 PM ET. It will later be available to stream on Hulu. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the special below: