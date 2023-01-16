Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed MCU Phase 4 on the big screen with a lot of emotions. While Wakanda mourned its king, emotions ran high and some major conflicts came from the characters we’ve grown to love. One among them was Okoye’s (Danai Gurira) firing by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). Nonetheless, it’s a cinematic universe and every character’s journey is continued in one way or another. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Gurira gently alluded to the possibility of continuing Okoye’s arc in a standalone Disney+ series.

At one point in Wakanda Forever, following her defeat at the hands of Namor’s dedicated soldier Attuma, Okoye is forced to go back and break the news that Shuri has been taken by the Talokans. In the aftermath, Queen Ramonda fires her and strips her of her title as the general of the Dora Milaje. Speaking of her character’s journey on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, Gurira said, “The idea of her actually going this failing – trust me when I first heard the script – when Ryan (Coogler) sat me down and told me what happens, I’m like am fired and all the rest, ‘I was like whoa, let’s discuss this.’ But then I realized how powerful it would be to actually allow a character like her to go through failing and complications that causes her to not be able to just stand strong, she has to go through her brokenness too.”

When Colbert further probed her about the possibility of a spin-off the actor stayed tight-lipped but said, "I have been told... that I can gently allude to this possibility." Which left Colbert totally stumped. She carefully added, "So I am gently alluding." To which Colbert quipped, "You gently alluding is the Marvel version of a full monty. I can't believe I got anything out of you!"

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: How to Watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In November, producer Nate Moore told Collider given the amount of time and attention that went into Wakanda Forever, and the Ironheart show, the spin-off was “probably not as far along as people want it to be,” though adding, “there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it.” Given Gurira can now allude to the possibility of the series seems like things are finally in motion. The series will likely delve into the aftermath of Okoye’s firing and where she goes from here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit Disney+ on February 1. You can check out Gurira’s comments below: