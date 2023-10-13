When Black Panther was released in 2018, it quickly became one of the most important and impactful MCU films. It made incredible strides in representation and on-screen diversity, in addition to being a visually striking and emotionally impactful story. Much of the narrative weight came from the heavy focus on family relationships, loyalties, and responsibilities. The film followed T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming the King of Wakanda and addressed his relationship with his late father, his mourning mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and his younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright). But it’s not just his direct family that he engages with as T’Challa’s relationships with his former lover, friend, and cultural advisors are also vitally important in the movie’s narrative.

However, as is the case with an ensemble cast as talented as this movie's was, there are some characters that didn’t receive as much spotlight as they likely deserved. In this case, Sterling K. Brown’s portrayal of N’Jobu, King T’Chaka’s brother, was one of the smaller roles that should have received more screen time and opportunities in the film. Brown should have been more prevalent, not just for his incredible acting skills, but for his character’s tightly connected narrative importance to the overarching themes and conflict of the film.

Sterling K. Brown Maximized His 'Black Panther' Screen Time

Image via Marvel Studios

Sterling K. Brown played N’Jobu, the younger brother to the former King, T’Chaka (John Kani). N’Jobu served as an agent of the War Dogs, a Wakandan intelligence service, and spent time as an undercover agent in Oakland, California. While there, he marries an American woman and has a son, Erik (Michael B. Jordan). While in the United States, N’Jobu saw the oppression of people of African descent across the globe and decided that the isolationist policies of Wakanda were actually more harmful than beneficial. Seeking to equip Black people across the world with the means for a revolution, N’Jobu became involved with arms dealer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and helped him steal Vibranium.

Brown ultimately had very little screen time as most of N’Jobu’s actions took place off-screen. He essentially only appeared in the cold open of the movie after his actions were discovered by his brother, thanks to the reporting of an informant, Zuri (Forest Whitaker), who pretended to be American to earn N’Jobu’s trust. Though his fate is initially not revealed, Zuri later shares the fallout of that interaction. Angered by Zuri’s betrayal, N’Jobu attempted to shoot him, but was swiftly killed by T’Chaka. As the Wakandans left California, they not only left N’Jobu’s body, but his son, who was left to grow up without a father while his mother was in prison. Despite his limited time in the movie, Brown’s performance was one of the most notable and memorable. He is understated yet defiant, unflinching when faced with the Dora Milajae and the Black Panther, swiftly switching from an American accent to Xhosa and a Wakandan accent. In just a few minutes, Brown excellently portrays stalwart bravery and defiant anger.

N’Jobu Is the Reason Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger Exists

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the main reasons N’Jobu should have received more screen time was because of how directly relevant he was to the conflict of the movie. Erik Killmonger came to Wakanda and took over the throne based on the same foundational beliefs that his father had developed. They saw the oppression and injustices being wrought upon people of African descent across the world and felt compelled to take action to help them. It’s N’Jobu who first introduces the idea that Wakanda should do more to help Black people across the world, not remain isolationist. It’s these ideals that Killmonger represents, albeit with a more violent path. N’Jobu set a blueprint with his theft of Vibranium in the '90s, which Killmonger expanded on when he usurped the throne.

However, while his legacy was shown through Killmonger’s actions, the film could have greatly benefited from more of this character. It could have highlighted more of the racial injustices that led him to his decision to betray Wakanda in the first place, showing how the hardships across the globe could have directly been fixed by Wakandan intervention. The long reach of his philosophies even reaches the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could have also featured Brown returning to this role. When Shuri contemplates following in Killmonger's footsteps, it's once again based on the foundation set by N'Jobu's beliefs.

‘Black Panther’ Should Have Explored N'Jobu and T'Chaka's Relationship

Image via Marvel Studios

Family relationships, with the bonds and loyalties that stem from them, are one of the foundational themes in the movie. T’Challa’s relationship with his father, stepping up to his throne, and his responsibilities for his mother and sister are crucial elements of the story. However, one of the family dynamics that could have been explored more is that of brotherhood. N’Jobu’s betrayal of Wakanda and T’Chaka’s killing of his brother were both heartbreaking moments that could have been expanded upon. Little is known about the relationship between the two brothers, so adding more scenes showing the build-up of their relationship and the emotional consequences of their actions could have made the tragedies even more impactful.

Killmonger and T’Challa not only serve as foils to one another as individual characters, but through their relationships with their fathers. Having N’Jobu as a further point of comparison for T’Chaka would have brought several more challenges for T’Challa to overcome. He had to reconcile with his father’s actions, his uncle’s beliefs, and his cousin’s arduous childhood. Having more of N’Jobu in the film would have allowed a deeper exploration of these specific relationships and the consequences of betrayal and unaligned beliefs. T'Challa eventually does learn the shortcomings of his father and sees the vision presented by Killmonger and N'Jobu, ultimately finding a way to balance protecting his home with helping those in need.

N’Jobu’s Absence in 'Black Panther' Was Still a Strong Creative Decision

Image via Marvel Studios

Though there are strong arguments about why N’Jobu should have featured more in the film, the decision to limit his screen time remains a thematically significant choice. When Killmonger eats the Heart-Shaped Herb and is transported to the ancestral plane, N'Jobu is conspicuously not there, which is due to his and his son's separation (willingly or not) from the culture and other royalty of Wakanda. His absence can also be seen as necessary because Killmonger’s loss of his father plays an integral role in his development as the foil to T’Challa — their two fathers chose different paths and left their sons in the wake of their decisions. It’s yet another example of Wakandan privilege, as T’Challa’s family was generally much more stable than those in more arduous circumstances.

Black Panther already had a stacked cast with Bassett, Whitaker, Wright, Boseman, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman, and so the fact that there are some characters who audiences want more spotlight on is a testament to the compelling writing of the movie. For his immense impact on the film and how his philosophies directly influenced the overarching conflict, there is a strong case to be made that N’Jobu had so much more potential than he was able to fulfill.