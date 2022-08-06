To deepen the Wakandan mythology, this fall, Marvel is releasing a new one-shot comic, Black Panther: Unconquered #1 in addition to John Ridley and Germán Peralta’s current run on Black Panther and the upcoming Wakanda limited series. The one shot is written by Bryan Edward Hill who previously worked on the acclaimed Killmonger limited series and is drawn by artist Miles Morales: Spider-Man fame Alberto Foche. Hill’s new thought-provoking story will serve as an entry point to Black Panther mythology for new and old readers alike. The comic will see the emergence of a threat deeply rooted in Wakandan history and to fight it the Black Panther will have to learn new secrets about Wakanda’s past and also unlock a new connection to Bast, the Panther god.

Arriving just days before the MCU's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters, the one-shot seems to fall in line with Ryan Coogler’s plans to explore the Kingdom of Wakanda and its mythology in the latest installment. The trailer released during San Diego Comic-con shows us that the Kingdom of Wakanda is mourning the loss of T’Challa and also that a new Black Panther is on the horizon. Also, Phase 4 of the MCU has established the idea of various pantheons of gods existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with titles like Moon Knight series and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder wherein the former namedropped the Black Panther’s ancestral plane and the other showed Bast in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

Given the one-shot comic is looking into Wakanda’s past and brings out unknown secrets and also sees the Black Panther exploring his connection to Bast fans are surely in for a treat before the movie comes out. Scribe Hill said of the comic, "Black Panther and Wakanda mean so much to people. It's an honor to contribute my imagination to the legacy of this character. I'm very grateful that I can only do comic projects that mean something to me personally and returning to Marvel for this certainly does.”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Winston Duke Reveals How M’Baku & the Jabari Fit in the Sequel

Hill went on, adding:

"Hopefully, it speaks to longtime fans of the character while also onboarding new readers into his world. Shall I say it? Why not. Wakanda Forever! You'll just have to imagine me crossing my arms!"

You can witness T’Challa facing a challenge unlike any other Wakanda has seen before as Black Panther: Unconquered # 1 arrives at stands on November 9. Meanwhile, check out the new comic cover below:

Check out the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which hits theaters on November 11.