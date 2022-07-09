Before Wakanda and its inhabitants return to the big screen this November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it'll get some massive representation in the comic book world from some of the best creatives in the industry. The new Wakanda limited comic series will not just be a spinoff of John Ridley's beloved Black Panther comics, but a comprehensive depiction of Wakanda and its fan-favorite defenders as well as deep coverage of the long line of Black Panthers before T'Challa. The limited series begins its run in October.

Per the description, Wakanda will follow recent events in Ridley's comics that leave T'Challa unwelcome in his homeland. Without their former king and protector, the people of Wakanda must take up the mantle of defender and keep the great nation safe in his absence. A different fan-favorite character will be followed with each issue, showing how they've stood up to protect Wakanda in their own ways. The series also highlights a diverse group of creators with their own spin on the various Wakandans based around the ideas of Ridley's comic series.

Wakanda #1 will see the team-up of writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina for an exploration of T'Challa's sister Shuri. A former Black Panther herself renowned for her intellect, she reminds readers why she once held the Black Panther title and shows that even without her brother, there are plenty of capable Wakandan warriors around to defend their homeland. Williams is known of late over on the DC side of things with credits on Nubia and the Amazons while Medina's work is featured prominently in Marvel Comics including the What If...? Miles Morales series.

"I’ve been such a huge fan of the Black Panther over the years, especially the evolution and expansion of the women of Wakanda," Williams said in a statement. "It’s truly an honor to kick off the new series with the Shuri story I wrote. I hope I can add to her and Wakanda’s already impressive lore." Details of who else could be shown off in the series are scarce, but one of the covers confirms Killmonger will be the focus of another issue.

Along with the main story, each issue will explore the Black Panthers through a backup series of stories titled History of the Black Panthers penned by Evan Narcisse and portrayed by Natacha Bustos. In doing so, it makes Wakanda the only comic series with a comprehensive history of all the Black Panthers. Narcisse was particularly excited to have the opportunity to explore a previously unexplored part of Black Panther lore. "I've been a fan of the charm and scale of Natacha Bustos' work for a long time and am thrilled to collaborate with her on a new look at Wakanda's history,” he said. “The tale we're telling will give readers a deeper look at how the Black Panthers of the past led the Unconquered Realm to glory and left a wondrous legacy that Emperor T'Challa still embodies."

More details of additional issues will be revealed as the comic's release date nears. Check out the first set of cover art for the limited series below.