It has been a great year to be a Marvel fan. So far we've gotten experimental genre pieces like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and wonderful coming-of-age stories like Ms. Marvel. However, arguably the most anticipated film in Marvel’s arsenal is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel just received its second action pack trailer and now Wakanda Forever’s new 4DX poster teases who’s next in line to inherit the Black Panther mantle.

The poster sees all the major characters like Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, Lupita Nyong'o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoya, Angela Bassett’s Queen Mother of Wakanda Ramonda, and Winston Duke’s M’Baku. They are surrounding the new Black Panther whose identity still remains unknown. There’s also a lot of nice detail in the poster that sees a slightly weathered Wakanda being overtaken by Namor’s underwater kingdom of Talocan. Some of the more noticeable details are Namor’s crown/headgear in the middle of the action and two members of his army around the title of the film.

There are so many questions surrounding Wakanda Forever, but none have been as important as who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death. Both the new trailer and this 4DX poster continues to tease answers to this MCU mystery. We got our first look at the full new Black Panther costume, and it’s sleek black and gold armor. While the new trailer does imply that Shuri is going to be taking up the mantle, this could be misdirection, and we could see a completely new character in the armor. This poster only adds to the film’s biggest mystery.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast

Whoever the new Black Panther will be, Wakanda is going to have their hands full with Namor who’s looking to take over the surface world. This includes Wakanda which can be seen underwater in both trailers for the film. It was recently revealed that, like his comic book counterpart, Namor is indeed a mutant in the MCU. It’s going to be exciting to see what Huerta is going to bring to one of Marvel’s oldest characters.

From all accounts, Wakanda Forever is going to be an emotionally weighty experience. Boseman’s turn as Black Panther was genre-defining. This film looks to honor his legacy while pushing the MCU forward with the introduction of characters like Namor and Ironheart. This is going to be a film about legacy, identity, and the strength that a community must find to stand united in the wake of tragedy. You can feel that weight in this 4DX exclusive artwork. 4DX has been one of the more unique moviegoing experiences around with things like their immersive motion seating. If there was a film to see in the format it would be this epic-looking sequel.

You can view the new poster down below, and you can also visit the 4DX website for more details on the format. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.