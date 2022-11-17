The first Black Panther film received nearly universal critical acclaim but one nitpick some viewers held against it was the role given to CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). Ross served as an ally to King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the Wakandans, a role detractors felt glossed over the CIA’s ugly real-world history of oppressing African nations. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the filmmaking team behind the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, apparently took these criticisms to heart, as the new film features a stronger, more honest storyline for Ross.

In Black Panther, T’Challa bumps into Ross, who he previously encountered in Captain America: Civil War, while hunting Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis). There is some initial tension between the two, as Ross has been sent by the agency to purchase vibranium Klaue stole from Wakanda and subsequently learns the Wakandans have much more of the powerful metal than they have previously revealed. But once a fight breaks out Ross and his agents team up with the Wakandans, with Ross even receiving a life-threatening gunshot wound while protecting Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o). T’Challa brings Ross back to Wakanda, where advanced technology involving vibranium is used to save his life. From then on, Ross aids the Wakandans in stopping Erik Killmonger’s (Michael B. Jordan) coup, again risking his life. Detractors felt that portraying Ross in such a selfless, heroic manner was a mistake, as it glorified the CIA, which in reality has exploited and sabotaged African nations as well as black political movements worldwide.

Ross' Predicament

Wakanda Forever shows the CIA reacting to Wakanda in ways that these critics would likely find more realistic. When Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and soldiers from his underwater kingdom of Talokan kill a CIA team searching for underwater vibranium deposits, the agency, unaware that Talokan exists, blames Wakanda, increasing tensions between the nation and the U.S. Ross secretly tries to aid the Wakandans but is caught by new CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), his ex-wife, who has him arrested for treason. Ross remains loyal to the Wakandans, asking Val to imagine how the U.S. government would abuse resources as powerful as theirs if it had access to them, but she remains determined to obtain vibranium.

This storyline both makes Ross a more complex, compelling character and provides a more believable look at how the CIA might treat a nation in Wakanda’s situation. It makes it clear that rather than a mouthpiece for an unrealistically friendly CIA, Ross is a good, honorable man trying to balance his beliefs and morals against his loyalty to his country, agency, and a woman he loved at some point, and maybe still does. It does this while also emphasizing that for the majority of the CIA, what are viewed as American interests often trump larger ideas like decency, peace, and truth.

The Future of Ross and Val

Wakanda Forever also continues work done by earlier Marvel projects, setting up Val as one of the franchise’s major overarching threats. She already tried to assassinate an Avenger when she tricked Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) into attacking Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) by falsely claiming that he got her sister Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) killed during the events of Black Widow and Hawkeye. The reveal that she is the CIA director gives her more power and authority than viewers previously could have imagined and her behavior in Wakanda Forever makes it clear that she is willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants, justifying her crimes with a jingoistic brand of so-called patriotism. Ross and Val’s next confirmed appearances are in separate projects, the Secret Invasion TV show and Thunderbolts film, respectively, but it seems inevitable that they’ll meet again given how things ended in this film. Ross may be a key ally to whichever hero or heroes inevitably wind up taking her down. His role in Secret Invasion is also all the more intriguing given his status at the end of Wakanda Forever. While it’s possible Secret Invasion could be set before the film and may simply use him as an agent, his life as a fugitive would be the more interesting addition to the series, which has been said to deal with themes of political paranoia.

