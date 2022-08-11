One of the major highlights of Marvel's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever content, including images, the movie poster, and the first trailer. There was a lot to take in: Wakanda reeling from the loss of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the introduction of Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) Ironheart. We also got a brief, concealing view of the new Black Panther in action along with confirmation of the introduction of Michaela Coel as Aneka, a vital character from the comics.

Aneka first appeared in 2009's Black Panther (Vol. 5) #8. She was the combat instructor for the Dora Milaje, personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, who tasked her with preparing them for fighting Doctor Doom's robots in the Doomwar. Aneka shares a forbidden love with her teammate Ayo, and the pair are assigned to protect Queen Shuri. Upon discovering that T'Challa and Namor, who attacked Wakanda previously, are holding a clandestine meeting, they lose faith in the royal family and leave the country. This leaves Shuri open to an attack by Thanos, leaving her in a state of sleeping death. Shortly after, Aneka kills a chieftain in response to a woman's accusations of abuse against the women of the village. This leads to Aneka being taken prisoner and brought before Queen Ramonda for judgment. Ayo unsuccessfully argues that the killing of the chieftain was necessary, a consequence for the treatment of the village's females. Ramonda still finds Aneka guilty and sentences her to death in the walls of Fort Hahn.

Ayo strongly disagrees with the decision, so she uses a prototype Midnight Angel armor to attack the prison and free Aneka. They take shelter and promise one another that they are no longer Dora Milaje. Ayo produces another Midnight Angel set of armor and they both make their way to a bandit compound on the north border of Wakanda. Aneka kills the men in the hideout, liberating the women that were being held hostage there. Soon after, the village is attacked by the White Gorilla Army of the Jabari-Lands. Aneka and Ayo, now known as the Midnight Angels, are aided by the Jabari Tribesmen and other Dora Milaje in killing Lord Mandla, leader of the White Gorilla forces and take control of the Jabari-Lands. The Midnight Angels then turn to bringing order to the land by convening tribunals, assembling communes, calling for elections, and writing laws.

T'Challa sends the Hatut Zeraze after the Midnight Angels and their allies the People, who are stirred to revolution by falsified footage of T'Challa agreeing to using violent anti-revolutionary tactics. The Hatut Zeraze are thwarted and taken as prisoners by the Midnight Angels. The allies plan on carrying out an attack on the Golden City, but the plan doesn't come to fruition after the Angels confront the People about how their soldiers violently treat the women amongst them, ending their alliance. The Midnight Angels liberate the imprisoned Hatut Zeraze, which Aneka proclaims is a sign that they would not resort to violence in their efforts to liberate Wakanda, and, hopefully, stir empathy among the people of Wakanda. She also takes the opportunity to publicly announce that she had rejected T'Challa and the Wakandan monarchy before fleeing into the woods.

In the woods, Aneka, followed by Ayo, run into Shuri, who has returned to life. Shuri confronts the two and asks them for their help in defending the Golden City from the impending attack at the hands of the People. Both initially decline, being opposed to the idea of helping King T'Challa. Shuri, however, presents a convincing argument that T'Challa is a man of honor, as opposed to the leader of the People, who would turn on them as soon as he had usurped the throne. They agree to help, and when the attack happens against the Golden City, the People fall in defeat.

Following the battle, T'Challa agrees to meet with the Midnight Angels at the Wakandan city of Birnin Azzaria. The Angels, having made peace with T'Challa after a Wakandan elder made Aneka understand the value of their king, ask that their lands be made independent. This stirs T'Challa to action, forming a council to execute a constitution for Wakanda that would instate a democratic government, one where he would remain the king but as a representative of the Wakandan people and not their ruler.

By necessity, we already know that a straight adaptation of Aneka's story simply can't happen: T'Challa has died, Doctor Doom has not been introduced to the MCU, and it's unlikely that there would be enough time in the film following an attack by Atlantis/Not-Atlantis to start Aneka's story then (Namor also sics Thanos on Wakanda at some point, and Avengers: Endgame pretty much ended the Thanos era of the MCU). What we do know is that Ayo (Florence Kasumba) is already in the MCU, having been introduced in Captain America: Civil War, and that she is on the cast list for Wakanda Forever. This may open up an opportunity to explore the loving relationship between Ayo and Aneka, and if the MCU Wakanda currently forbids relationships among the Dora Milaje as in the comics, addressing and ending the stance would be another prominent step forward in LGBTQ+ representation. The only other information we have on the film is what we can deduce from the trailer. In it, we see that Aneka is in Midnight Angel armor, so either a portion of Aneka's story has taken place offscreen or Marvel has done its own thing and the Midnight Angels are an existing, or newly created, offshoot of the Dora Milaje. The cream of the crop, so to speak. We also see that Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is very angry about... something. Perhaps it's from a scene that takes elements from the comic book arc, and her anger is directed at Aneka's inability to protect (possibly) Shuri (Letitia Wright) or (more likely) T'Challa.

Whatever the case may be, the character of Aneka in the comic books is an agent of change, a strong, vocal proponent of women's rights and democracy. It would be a disservice to the character, and to the fan base, for her to be represented as anything less on screen.