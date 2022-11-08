The return to Wakanda looks like it'll set the worldwide box office ablaze. Although the DC blockbuster Black Adam and the legacy horror sequel Halloween Ends have both been successful in their own rights, nothing has really stood out until now.

This weekend sees the long-awaited Disney and Marvel Studios release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres worldwide. Box office projections for the film estimate the movie is set to open to between $175 million and $185 million domestically, with at least another $180 million abroad for a worldwide kick-start of around $365 million. Those figures would give the movie the third-highest opening weekend of the post-pandemic world, following Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opened to $568 million and $429 million, respectively.

Although only placed in third on that comparative scale, the film looks like ruling for a number of weeks. Similar to that of F7, when fans flocked in numbers to see how the franchise paid tribute to its fallen star Paul Walker, expect strong intrigue factor to give Wakanda Forever legs as word grows about the deeply emotional tribute the film gives to Chadwick Boseman, the most keenly-felt absent figure in the new sequel. The next major release on the horizon is Avatar: The Way of Water, releasing on December 16th, and also from Disney, by way of their 20th Century Studios.

Image via Marvel

The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, and Dominique Thorne, and is in competition this weekend with Steven Spielberg's autobiographical film The Fabelmans, starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogan, and Michelle Williams, which received critical acclaim during its film festival showings. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who returns to the MCU after directing the first Black Panther film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the film below: