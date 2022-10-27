Lake Bell, who voiced Black Widow in Marvel and Disney+'s animated series What If...?, walked the purple carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, indicating that she will appear in the film. In November 2021, paparazzi photos depicted Bell on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ComicBook reported on her joining the cast. However, when the official cast list was revealed it did not include Bell. But during the film's world premiere, she officially confirmed that she will have a brief role in Ryan Coogler's sequel in an interview that was posted to Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

While speaking to an interviewer, Bell said:

"I feel super honored to be a part of the Marvel Universe. I play Black Widow in the animated series What If...? so this is an extension of my loyalty I suppose. But truly, it's really fun to exist within a total fantastical universe that feels like a respite from the reality we deal with on a daily basis. It's extraordinary and it's full of wonder, and it continues to excite audiences. That for me is super cool."

Bell also discussed her relationship with director Coogler, saying, "Ryan Coogler is a good friend. We were Sundance comrades in 2013 together, so we were in the same class. So it feels really good to be here and support him." Bell has not revealed which character she will be playing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Outside the MCU, Bell is known for appearing in the films In a World..., No Escape, and Home Again, the series Children's Hospital and Bless This Mess, and for lending her voice to the animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will pay tribute to the late great Chadwick Boseman who previously starred as Black Panther in the 2019 original film, and will follow the people of Wakanda as they fight nefarious powers after the death of T'Challa. Coogler directed the film from a screenplay by himself and Joe Robert Cole. In addition to Bell, the film stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the last film in the MCU's Phase Four.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11. Watch Bell on the red carpet down below:

Here's the official synopsis for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: