Marvel Studios did not pull any punches during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with several major announcements and reveals about the future of the MCU. One of the announcements was the reveal that Michaela Coel will be playing the character Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Coel's casting for the film was announced just over a year ago in July 2021, though it was unknown what her role was going to be. Coel appeared at the panel held in Hall H at SDCC 2022, where it was revealed that she would be Aneka. Aneka in the comics is the combat instructor of the Dora Milaje, the all-woman special forces team of Wakanda, and personal bodyguards to the Black Panther. With a group that has demonstrated their abilities in combat thoroughly in the previous MCU film, getting to see the woman that trained these warriors will be an exciting addition to the upcoming movie's cast of characters.

Coel has previously been nominated for three Emmy Awards for her role in the HBO series I May Destroy You, which went on to also be nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. IMDY finds Coel plays Arabella, a writer in London who must grapple with the trauma of rape, and critics showered the show with effusive praise for the thoughtful way in which it approaches that sensitive subject. Coel previously starred in the TV series Chewing Gum as well as critically acclaimed episodes of Black Mirror, "USS Callister" and "Nosedive." Other upcoming projects for Coel outside of Wakanda Forever include the series adaptation of the 2005 action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which is currently in preproduction.

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Poster Pays Respect to Its Fallen King

While the first Black Panther was a major success and the upcoming sequel was greenlit shortly after its predecessor surpassed the $1 billion-gross mark, its production has been anything but easy with a number of changes, delays, or production pauses. The biggest hit to the film's production was undoubtedly the death of the franchise protagonist Chadwick Boseman in 2020, which probably made the story go in a different direction. Other obstacles that the production faced were multiple full production pauses due to COVID restrictions and injuries suffered by the sequel's star Letitia Wright on set.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to star Wright as tech genius Shuri with other returning cast members including Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett as Queen Mother Ramonda. Another cast member joining Coel in first-time appearance in the franchise is Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico), who will play the character Namor. Ryan Coogler will direct the sequel to his 2018 film, having also co-wrote the script alongside Joe Robert Cole (Amber Lake). The duo previously worked together on the original Black Panther film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming superhero sequel down below:

Find out more about what happened during Marvel Studio's Hall H panel: