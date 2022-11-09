Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Thursday, and anticipation for the film has reached an all-time high. With early reviews praising the emotion and scope of the film to curiosity about how director Ryan Coogler plans to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, this is undoubtedly set to be a cultural event similar to its predecessor. However, four years have passed since the release of the first Black Panther film, not to mention the role Wakanda played in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Here's a look at where every major character in Wakanda Forever is prior to the film's debut.

King T'Challa/Black Panther

Image via Marvel Studios

The first Black Panther focused on T'Challa's ascent to the throne of Wakanda, following the death of his father T'Chaka (John Kani) in Captain America: Civil War. At first attempting to live up to his father's legacy, T'Challa saw that legacy challenged when his cousin N'Jadaka (Michael B. Jordan) — better known as "Erik Killmonger" — overthrew him as revenge for T'Chaka killing his father N'Jobu (Sterling K. Brown). Though T'Challa was able to take back his throne, he saw that Wakanda could share its gifts with the world. And so he decided to open his kingdom's borders, revealing its futuristic technology, as well as its use of the metal vibranium.

In Infinity War, T'Challa and the rest of Wakanda help the Avengers protect Vision (Paul Bettany) from Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his armies. It all ends up for naught as Thanos kills Vision and collects the final Infinity Stone — wiping out half of life in the universe with a single snap. T'Challa was among those who were wiped out, but soon returned when the Avengers traveled through time to recollect the stones and ended up battling a past version of Thanos. While Wakanda Forever has yet to reveal the King's final fate, Coogler has revealed that his initial version of the film involved T'Challa grappling with the five-year gap in between Infinity War and Endgame.

Princess Shuri

T'Challa is often assisted in his adventures by his younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who is a bona fide genius in her own right. Shuri has developed much of the technology that Wakanda uses, including the kimoyo beads and a sleeker version of T'Challa's Black Panther armor. She was instrumental in helping take back Wakanda from Killmonger and his forces, as well as healing CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) when he was wounded in the line of fire.

During Infinity War, Shuri was tasked with finding a way to separate the Mind Stone from Vision while keeping his brain intact, but that was stopped by Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw). Shuri was one of the victims claimed by Thanos' snap, but was later resurrected and participated in Endgame's final battle. The second trailer for Wakanda Forever suggests that Shuri will take up the mantle of the Black Panther after her brother — a development that's ripped right from the pages of the comics.

Queen Ramonda

Image via Marvel Studios

Both T'Challa and Shuri have a strong connection with their mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who's offered them motherly advice as well as emotional support. Ramonda managed to evade capture by Killmonger's forces in the first Black Panther, and helped T'Challa heal from his injuries. She looks to play a bigger presence in Wakanda Forever, delivering an impassioned speech in one trailer and coming face-to-face with the aquatic monarch Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in another. This level of ferocity and conviction should leave little doubt as to where T'Challa got his warrior's spirit from.

RELATED: MCU Movies and Shows to Watch Before 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Nakia

In the first Black Panther, T'Challa reunited with his old girlfriend Nakia (Lupita N'yongo). Nakia is a member of the Hatut Zeraze, or the "War Dogs," the arm of Wakanda that gathers intelligence on the rest of the world. She also has the effect of causing the normally stoic Black Panther to stumble over his words, and it's no surprise that the two form a romantic connection. Nakia is also the first person to suggest that Wakanda open up its borders to the world — advice that T'Challa clearly follows. Her whereabouts during Infinity War and Endgame are unknown, but Wakanda Forever looks to explore what she's been up to during that time.

Okoye & The Dora Milaje

If the Black Panther is seen as the sword of Wakanda, the Dora Milaje are its shield. Led by their general Okoye (Danai Gurira), the Dora utilize their fighting skills and vibranium spears to battle any threats to Wakanda. Okoye and the Dora were forced to serve Killmonger once he took control of the throne, but upon T'Challa's return they rebelled. They also helped in the final battles of Infinity War and Endgame, respectively. And the Dora Milaje Ayo (Florence Kasumba) traveled to America to take Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) into custody during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They came into conflict with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), as well as John Walker (Wyatt Russell); the conflict with Bucky was especially difficult as Ayo had helped him break the programming Hydra had implanted in his mind. The Dora have taken center stage in Wakanda Forever, battling Namor and the aquatic forces of Talocan.

M'Baku & The Jabari

Another ally of T'Challa's is M'Baku (Winston Duke), the leader of the mighty Jabari tribe. Unlike the other tribes of Wakanda, the Jabari forgo using vibranium and take refuge in the snowy mountains. M'Baku was also antagonistic at first, challenging T'Challa for the right to rule. But he saved the king's life and eventually led the Jabari in battle against Killmonger's forces. M'Baku would also join both of the battles against Thanos, once again backed by his fellow Jabari. And that tradition looks like it'll continue in Wakanda Forever, as M'Baku is shown battling Namor and leaping into a tidal wave.

Everett Ross

Image via Marvel Studios

Perhaps the most surprising ally that T'Challa made in the first Black Panther is Everett Ross. Ross first appeared in Civil War as the Deputy Task Force Commander for the Joint Counter-Terroism Center, intending to take Bucky Barnes into custody after he was falsely accused of a bombing. However, when it was revealed that Zemo was the true mastermind, Ross arrested him. Ross ran into T'Challa while both were tracking down Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and Ross was wounded by Killmonger's forces when they extracted Klaue. Shuri healed him, and he helped take down Wakanda's forces using his piloting skills. Ross's role in Wakanda Forever is unknown, yet it still looks like he remains an ally to Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will play in theaters on November 11.