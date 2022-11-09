Putting together a whole world in order to bring a movie to life is no easy task. That job is even more difficult when the movie is not even getting made, and an actor is forced to come up with their character’s background mostly on their own. When the late Chadwick Boseman was hired to play Prince T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel wasn’t 100% sure if Black Panther was going to happen – and that means Boseman had to advocate for a lot of elements of a movie that could fall through. That’s what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler reveals in an interview to The Official Black Panther Podcast.

During the interview, which was conducted by Black Panther comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, Coogler revealed that Boseman’s role in the Black Panther franchise was a lot greater than anyone outside of production could imagine. The director commented on how the late actor had to do a lot in terms of worldbuilding, especially when you consider that T’Challa wasn’t even a main character in Civil War:

“His significance can’t be overstated. There really isn’t anything like him. Because he was cast before a director was hired for ‘Black Panther.’ Chad was hired for [‘Captain America: Civil War’], way before they knew for sure that ‘Black Panther’ was going to be a movie. He was hired onto a white movie. With white directors, white writers. Fortunately, Nate Moore [producer] was creative executive, [but] he was basically hired to be this African king, this super-iconic character from the comics… and he was basically there to bring life to the character, but what Chad was also doing… He was protecting us, before ‘us’ was even a thing. He was on set advocating for what Wakanda should be, and he was having very, very difficult conversations. Conversations that are not easy to have: ‘What is T’Challa gonna sound like?’ […] He was so good in that movie, and the decisions that he made were so amazing, that it seemed like T’Challa was always a thing when you watch [it]. He was out there having difficult conversations with the most prolific, the most powerful studio in the world. He was having hard conversations about what Wakanda was going to be. […] You talk about Marvel being ten steps ahead, Chad was thirty steps ahead of the game. In many ways, he was like a head of studio, in terms of being confident in what was going to work.”

As the interview continues, Coogler proceeds to call Boseman “a trailblazer”, and added that the actor’s involvement with Black Panther went as far as reading every script, attending every audition, and providing substantial feedback. The director sums it up:

“He was a writer. He was a director. He was an African cultural historian, he knew Shakespeare, he knew it all. […] He brought a level of seriousness and earnestness, and he was more confident in me than I was in myself at that time.”

Boseman died of colon cancer in late 2020. Black Panther grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2020. After Boseman’s death, the finished script was re-written in order to accommodate the tragic event and serve as a tribute to the late actor’s contribution to the Marvel Universe. The Official Black Panther Podcast is a show that anticipates the release of the new Marvel movie and celebrates its legacy with interviews from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s key players including star Angela Bassett and Marvel mega-producer Kevin Feige.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. You can watch the latest trailer below: