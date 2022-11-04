The countdown has begun for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s theatrical release and Marvel Studios is hyping up fans each day with the promotional material. In a new exhilarating clip released by the studio, Wakanda is gearing up to face Namor, who along with the Talocans is coming for the "surface world" in full force. In what looks like an epic climatic battle, you can hear M’Baku (Winston Duke) declaring “Black Panther lives,” as the clip promises its time for the "return" of Wakanda's protector. The new footage just gives a taste of the high-octane action and the celebration the movie is going to be

The early reaction to the movie that made its world premiere last week called it "cathartic, epic, and a Beautiful Tribute." The feature has got fans excited for many reasons: some desperately want to know who’ll be the next Black Panther, some simply want to return to the afro-futurist nation of Wakanda for its mythos and mysteries, and many wants to see it for the late actor Chadwick Boseman, as the cast and crew revealed it to be an ode to the actor.

In Wakanda Forever, we see the nation in mourning after losing King T’Challa. The trailers paint a somber picture as well as highlight the joy to return to the fictional Kingdom. This time Wakanda faces two new enemies, Namor, the Submariner, who wants to protect its people of Talocan. His kingdom is vulnerable to outsiders after Wakanda opened itself to the rest of the world. Actor Tenoch Huerta has described his character as an anti-hero while also confirming Namor is the first mutant we’re going to see on the big screen. While the Submariner’s comic book origins lie in Atlantis, MCU has done its spin on the character by rooting him in Mesoamerican mythology and calling him K’uk’ulkan (also spelled Kukulkan), the deity known as the Feather Serpent God worshiped by the Yucatec Maya people. It is interesting to note that he's referred to as a 'god' in the movie as we're recently introduced to the idea of MCU gods in Moon Knight and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Image via Marvel

Another conflict that Wakanda faces is the outside world itself that is behind after the kingdom’s precious metal after finding its King gone. In the trailers Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda is seen speaking very sternly at the United Nations. At the forefront of this fight are M'Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. The new feature will introduce newcomers Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel while sharing the co-writing duties with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. You can check out the new clip below: