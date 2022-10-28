With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just around the corner, a brand-new clip from the upcoming sequel has been revealed. The new footage, uploaded exclusively through the official Everything Always YouTube page, offers fans a closer look at the character of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his threat against Wakanda while also showcasing his admiration for the beauty of the powerful kingdom.

The new clip perfectly conveys the tension between Namor and the people of Wakanda while also teasing a deeper insight into his character as he questions the kingdom's decision to reveal itself to the world, as depicted in the first film. The clip also showcases the powerful performances from the trio of actors in the scene, with Letitia Wright as Shuri and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda firmly standing their ground against Namor's subtle imposing presence.

While the clip doesn't provide any context or additional plot details, it does help contribute to the hype around the film as fans anticipate the long-awaited introduction of Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a deviation from his comic book counterpart's Atlantean origins, this iteration of Namor will instead be the King of Talocan, which draws from Mesoamerican influences. With the popularity of DC's Aquaman film and its upcoming sequel, the changes to Namor's origin story can help the two characters stand apart from each other for mainstream audiences.

Image via Marvel Studios

So far, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received positive early social media reactions after its recent premiere, with Collider's Steve Weintraub praising the movie for its strong emotional moments. In what could be one of the best installments and most emotionally poignant films in the MCU thus far, the film aims to honor the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the titular character before his tragic passing.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film in the series, returns for the upcoming sequel and co-writes its screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. The film will feature the return of key cast members from the first film, such as Wright, Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, while also introducing new characters to the MCU like Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, who is set to receive her own Disney+ spinoff series.

With tickets now on sale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut exclusively in theaters on November 11. Check out the new clip for the highly anticipated sequel below.