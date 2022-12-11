Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a visually appealing feature, with well-thought-out designs on everything from the costumes to the set. Of course, behind every aesthetically compelling film comes comprehensive concept designs—some of which were unfortunately left out of the final cut. Some of the film's concept art has already been revealed, including Ironheart and Namora's battle in the ocean. Marvel concept artist Adi Granov also dropped the alternate costume for Shuri in the hit film, highlighting a different take on Letitia Wright's character.

The concept artist revealed the art on his Instagram account, showing "[his] take on Shuri's Black Panther costume for Wakanda Forever." Although the concept art is comparable to the final costume, Granov employs a silver line detail rather than a gold one, which is more akin to Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa costume. Granov stated that he emphasized on presenting the wide range of materials and textures as well as tying together the shapes of the patterns that ran throughout the entire design, saying that he's "happy with the gauntlet design integrating into the forearms."

The concept artist revealed that because there is so much going on in the design, the producers are unable to take it all in. "I think I have a tendency to go too far with some of this stuff and expect the producers to pick and choose elements they like, but it backfires as there is so much going on they lose the ability to take it all in," said Granov, adding: "They responded really well to my previous image with this same design, which was focused on the mood and power, but seemed to have been overwhelmed when presented with it fully lit and rendered." But although the design was scrapped, Granov expressed that he is still extremely happy with his work.

Image via Marvel Studios

Related: 'Wakanda Forever' and the 9 Other Highest-Rated MCU Movies on Letterboxd, Ranked

Despite carrying the weight of the success of 2018's Black Panther, Wakanda Forever continues to perform well at the box office, crossing the $401 million mark in North America. The film takes place after King T'Challa's death, as Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, and Okoye work to safeguard their nation. In addition to Wright, the sequel to the Boseman-led film stars Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Angela Bassett, Alex Livinalli, and Martin Freeman.

Granov has been sharing multiple concept art photos for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. You can check out his take on Shuri's costume by checking out his Instagram post below.