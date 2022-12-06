Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concept artist Phil Saunders revealed new details about Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart suit, underlining how the actual Mark 2.0 version was not used in the movie. On his Instagram account, Saunders explained the creation process of the Mark 2.0 suit and how the version we see in the movie’s final battle actually features add-ons over her armor.

Besides letting fans say farewell to Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, Wakanda Forever also introduces a new heroine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Riri Williams (Thorne), aka Ironheart. In the movie, Riri is a genius teenager who designs a radar capable of detecting vibranium. That turns her into a tool for the CIA and a target for Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), who sees her as a menace to keeping the underwater kingdom of Talokan a secret from the world. Ultimately, Riri ends up under Wakanda’s protection as the African nation stands against Talokan’s offensive.

With all the resources of Wakanda at her disposal, Riri builds an advanced version of the suit of armor she has been making, inspired by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Finally, Riri takes her Mark 2.0 suit to combat in Wakanda Forever’s final fight. However, as Saunders says, that suit “should properly be called the Mk 2.5.” That’s because, in the movie, Riri is using multiple add-ons over the Mark 2.0 suit, which initially had a much cleaner design.

As Saunders explains in his post, “you can actually see this [the basic] design in the suit-building montage, as the schematic that Riri is working on in Wakanda.” The Mark 2.0 suit doesn’t feature the large shoulders and leg propulsors, and it’s painted gold instead of red. The add-ons were always planned, but as removable parts that would fall down in the middle of the combat. In Saunders’ words:

“Unfortunately, we never got to see it [Mark 2.0 suit] in all its glory. There was originally a scene where Namora [Mabel Cadena] disables the combat upgrades and Riri has to eject the armor add-ons underwater, leaving her to escape in just the base suit with repulsors, but sadly it got cut.”

Who’s Involved in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

After helming the first Black Panther, Ryan Coogler is back to direct the sequel. Once more, Coogler wrote the script together with Joe Robert Cole. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also see the return of Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters now, hauling impressive box office bucks. Check out Saunders’ original post below: