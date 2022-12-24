When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in November, it's safe to say most people were expecting a tough watch due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. As such, co-screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole had to shift how they told this story, focusing on a nation in mourning and Shuri's grief specifically. However, the movie wasn't all heavy, as Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) had one scene that brought comedic relief and a way to push the story forward.

In a recent interview on Deadline's podcast, Gurira discussed filming the scene in which Okoye and Shuri go to recruit Riri (Dominique Thorne). During it, the pair heads to MIT where Riri studies. It begins as they watch Riri from afar and try to make a plan to approach her, with Okoye fussing about whether she looks okay or not. Shuri eventually leads the charge and sees Riri in her dorm room. However, a touch of brute force from Okoye further scares Riri away until Okoye and Shuri eventually manage to use a tactic that sways Riri. When Gurira spoke about the scene, she explained the laughter that occurred and the leeway the trio was given for the scene:

"I was laughing so hard and there was a lot of improv that was happening, that was being allowed, which was funny. I really did love Dominique. Her character was cracking me up for real, so we're just having a really good time. And Letitia was cracking up for real, so we just added the moment where I look at her and say, "oh, you think it's funny?" because she wasn't supposed to be laughing, but she was. It was just a really fun day."

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original 'Black Panther 2' Story

Precipitated by T'Challa/Black Panther's death, Wakanda Forever focuses on the nation as they face a new threat: Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his underwater kingdom Talokan. With no Black Panther to help them, Shuri and Okoye turn to Riri for help, as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) seeks out Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). Meanwhile, Shuri and Queen Ramonda struggle to fully protect Wakanda as they grapple with the loss of T'Challa and the mourning and grief that follows.

Wakanda Forever was directed by Coogler. It also stars Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michaela Coel, Florence Kasumba, and Mabel Cadena, among others. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now in theaters. Watch our interview with Gurira below: